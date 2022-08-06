ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.3 The KEY

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

The Spiger Family in Ravenna

The life story of Henry Spiger tells of the western migration of Americans after the Civil War, and the attraction to the growth opportunities in Seattle in the 1880s. Henry Spiger, born before the Civil War, gradually migrated from his birthplace in Ohio out to Seattle. Henry engaged in maritime activities in Seattle, became a landowner, a real estate developer and then followed the rise of the automobile to open a gas station in 1918 after World War One.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
City
Tukwila, WA
secretseattle.co

When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week

The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish

Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
seattle.gov

The State of Our City

After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#South Park#West Seattle#Heat Stroke#Ac
q13fox.com

Seattle to see temps nearing 90 again

The heat is on! If you do not have air-conditioning at home, get ready for bad sleeping weather the next few nights. We also have a medium risk for heat-related illnesses. Remember to drink plenty of water and take extra care of your kids, seniors and pets. Highs today will...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
travelnowsmart.com

Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!

Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Fire destroys Lynnwood home, causes Teslas to explode in driveway

A Lynnwood family is without a home tonight after losing everything in a weekend fire. Neighbors describe the scene near Larch Way and 208th Place as “chaotic.” They describe ammunition going off and two Teslas exploding in the driveway. The noise caused next-door neighbor Mark Nguyen to race...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Heat hangs on Monday with midweek thunderstorms

We're tracking two more hot days across much of Western Washington. The heat will make sleeping uncomfortable for people without air conditioning. We also have a medium risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life. If...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Roam beaches and eat seafood on Whidbey Island, 90 minutes from Seattle

Deception Pass and Deception State Park. (Photo by: Giulio Andreini/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)True story: The views at Deception Pass, at the north end of Whidbey Island, are so spectacular they convinced my husband to move to Washington state after he retired from the military.That means 13 years of marriage and a toddler owe their entire existence to Whidbey Island being awesome.What to expect: Whidbey's picturesque northwest beaches, charming seaside towns and great hiking make it like a pick-your–own adventure book of fun itineraries.Where to stayFor a romantic weekend, try the Saratoga Inn in Langley.The upscale B&B boasts...
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy