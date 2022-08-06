Read on southseattleemerald.com
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
The Spiger Family in Ravenna
The Spiger Family in Ravenna
The life story of Henry Spiger tells of the western migration of Americans after the Civil War, and the attraction to the growth opportunities in Seattle in the 1880s. Henry Spiger, born before the Civil War, gradually migrated from his birthplace in Ohio out to Seattle. Henry engaged in maritime activities in Seattle, became a landowner, a real estate developer and then followed the rise of the automobile to open a gas station in 1918 after World War One.
KOMO News
Temp at SeaTac Airport rises above 90, placing 2022 in the history books for hot weather
SEATTLE — The high temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport rose to 91 degrees Monday, the tenth time so far this year in which the mercury reached or exceeded that reading. This marks just the third time in Seattle's history in which the region notched 10 or more days of...
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
secretseattle.co
When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week
The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
ncwlife.com
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
MyNorthwest.com
Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish
Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
seattle.gov
The State of Our City
After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
q13fox.com
Seattle to see temps nearing 90 again
The heat is on! If you do not have air-conditioning at home, get ready for bad sleeping weather the next few nights. We also have a medium risk for heat-related illnesses. Remember to drink plenty of water and take extra care of your kids, seniors and pets. Highs today will...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Yearly Warning: Not One but Two Low Flying Jets over the Snoqualmie Valley Signal Start & End of Boeing Classic
This year, the Boeing Classic features not one but two jet flyovers marking the start and end of the tournament. To signal the start of the Boeing Classic PGA Champions Tournament, a Boeing jetliner will fly over the 18th green of The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge golf course on Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m.
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
Amazon Go Store In Downtown Seattle Is Temporarily Closing: Here's Why
The retailer giant hopes to reopen the store in the future.
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
travelnowsmart.com
Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!
Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
MyNorthwest.com
Fire destroys Lynnwood home, causes Teslas to explode in driveway
A Lynnwood family is without a home tonight after losing everything in a weekend fire. Neighbors describe the scene near Larch Way and 208th Place as “chaotic.” They describe ammunition going off and two Teslas exploding in the driveway. The noise caused next-door neighbor Mark Nguyen to race...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Heat hangs on Monday with midweek thunderstorms
We're tracking two more hot days across much of Western Washington. The heat will make sleeping uncomfortable for people without air conditioning. We also have a medium risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life. If...
Roam beaches and eat seafood on Whidbey Island, 90 minutes from Seattle
Deception Pass and Deception State Park. (Photo by: Giulio Andreini/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)True story: The views at Deception Pass, at the north end of Whidbey Island, are so spectacular they convinced my husband to move to Washington state after he retired from the military.That means 13 years of marriage and a toddler owe their entire existence to Whidbey Island being awesome.What to expect: Whidbey's picturesque northwest beaches, charming seaside towns and great hiking make it like a pick-your–own adventure book of fun itineraries.Where to stayFor a romantic weekend, try the Saratoga Inn in Langley.The upscale B&B boasts...
Penalty decides Seafair hydroplane winner for 4th consecutive year in Seattle
It’s the 3rd race a driver saw a win at Seafair taken away by a penalty.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
KOMO News
Redmond man dies in Wenatchee River after going underwater while kayaking
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Redmond man died last weekend in a kayaking accident. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the 25-year-old man was seen kayaking without a life jacket when he went underwater this past Sunday. Swimmers in the area, near the Leavenworth KOA on the Wenatchee River,...
