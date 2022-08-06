ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jackie Aina apologized for naming a candle after a Nigerian rallying cry: 'I recognize the gravity of this error'

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDHgh_0h7Tgcoz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQWPb_0h7Tgcoz00
Jackie Aina and Forvr Mood shared a statement about the new candle collection on Friday.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

  • Jackie Aina debuted a new candle collection on Thursday under her company Forvr Mood.
  • One candle is named "Sòrò Sókè," a rallying cry used against police brutality in Nigeria.
  • Aina shared a public apology on Friday after receiving backlash and criticism online.

Jackie Aina and her lifestyle brand Forvr Mood issued an apology for naming a candle in her latest collection after a Nigerian protest slogan.

Aina, 35, and Forvr Mood shared an official statement Friday on Instagram addressing the controversy among her fans this week. The Nigerian American social media influencer gained internet fame as a makeup artist on YouTube before expanding into lifestyle and home goods.

The criticism against Aina sparked Thursday after she unveiled a four-candle set called " The Owambe Collection."

The collection included a candle named after the Yoruba phrase "Sòrò Sókè," which translates to "speak louder." It was used to call out police brutality in Nigeria during the #EndSARS movement in 2020. SARS stands for Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

"As the brand owner of FORVR Mood, I understand our decision has severely hurt members of my Nigerian community with the naming of the candle Sòrò Sókè. We missed the mark on this and it will never happen again," Aina's Instagram post read. "Empowerment and respect is the ethos of FORVR and that was unfortunately not properly conveyed in the naming of the candle."

The statement added that the candle Sòrò Sókè would be removed from sale and production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8ZhV_0h7Tgcoz00
A photo of the latest candle collection on the Forvr Mood website.

Forvr Mood

"We accept full responsibility and I recognize the gravity of this error; to that effect, this candle will be pulled from the market and production immediately," the statement continued. "I apologize for the hurt this has caused and I thank you for holding us accountable."

Representatives for Aina and Forvr Mood did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

As of Saturday, the Sòrò Sókè candle isn't listed on the company's website and the product is no longer available at Sephora. However, a photo of the candle is still viewable in a pre-launch advertisement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzIjl_0h7Tgcoz00
The Sòrò Sókè candle appeared to be removed from the Forvr Mood website.

FORVR Mood

Fans called out Aina online, with some accusing the social media influencer of using the protest slogan as an aesthetic

Following the collection's debut, Aina began to trend on Twitter as people discussed the candle's name. One criticism launched at Aina was that she didn't publicly speak out in support of the #EndSARS movement until after SARS was disbanded in October 2020, NBC News reported.

According to the outlet, Aina shared a Twitter thread of infographics that month that called out Nigeria's government and sought justice for victims of SARS-related violence. Five days later, she also shared another post about the movement on Instagram.

"This Jackie Aina situation really re-confirms why influencer culture will never be ethical. It's hinged on marketing and selling products. So yeah, aestheticising your culture to sell candles makes sense in that aspect," one person tweeted.

Another added : "I didn't quite understand everything regarding Jackie Aina and her using Soro Soke for a candle, until I saw someone say it was the equivalent of someone putting "I can't breathe" on a candle. It's unsettling."

One person noted that Nigerian citizens were killed during the protests.

"Jackie Aina, a Nigerian in the diaspora decided it was sensible to name her candle Soro Soke; a word formed during the #EndSARS protest. This was a period when hundreds of Nigerian youths were beaten and shot to death because they wanted a better country," they tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRZKY_0h7Tgcoz00
Jackie Aina has spoken out about inclusivity and diversity in the past.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Aina is vocal about inclusion and diversity, having called out brands and companies in the past

Several online users also noted that in the past, Aina has used her platform to highlight the lack of diversity in the beauty and fashion industry.

In June 2020, Aina spoke out against clothing brands like Fashion Nova for being "dead silent" about police brutality and other aspects affecting the Black community. She also called out cosmetic brands like KKW Beauty for a "dismal" concealer shade range in March 2018.

NBC News reported that Aina called out the cosmetic brand Too Faced in 2018 for its limited shade range, which later led to a brand collaboration to create darker shades.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 220

John Holt
3d ago

How did we get to this butt hurt society? Everyone is so offended of every little thing. Everyone is apologizing for every little thing lately. The only apology that I make is that I'm sorry I still live on this planet. I can't even remember when this all started; I'm thinking about within the last 15-20 years, but it's gradually gotten worse over the last 10 years.

Reply(36)
148
Shahidah Oliver
3d ago

I'm trying to understand why she felt the need to apologize for standing with ANY ppl AGAINST police brutality? My grandmother once told me, "If everybody likes you, you're doing something wrong". I eventually came to understand that to mean, there are times when you can no longer straddle the fence and must choose a side. I've never been one to 'straddle' so I began 'choosing my side' and standing in my convictions with whatever that 'side' entailed. I think she should've stood behind those suffering from those who would abuse their power. Sometimes ppl would have their consciousness be guided by their purse strings, and this, 9 time out of 10, will always have you comprise yourself. Small at first, until you no longer recognize yourself... and that's only IF you started out on the 'right' side of the fence.

Reply(22)
72
john allen
3d ago

I see nothing wrong with naming the candle as such. it broadcast to the world the struggle of her people.

Reply(3)
73
Related
NBC News

YouTuber Jackie Aina under fire for naming a candle after a Nigerian protest slogan

Makeup guru Jackie Aina is under fire for using a slogan associated with the Nigerian movement against police brutality as an "aesthetic" in her new candle collection. Aina, 35, started as a beauty YouTuber and is known for advocating for inclusivity for people of color in the makeup industry. After calling out the brand Too Faced for its limited shade range, Aina collaborated with the brand to expand its foundation collection to include darker skin tones.
WORLD
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund

Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Aina
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#Gravity#Nigerian#American
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

531K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy