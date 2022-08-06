The world can be a fearful place, with inflation surging, recession looming, pandemic lingering, tensions in Taiwan rising, and war in Ukraine raging on. At least we have the movies to help us seek shelter from the storm - and looking forward to new ones that are coming out can take our minds off other things.

To determine the most anticipated movies coming out this fall, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on Wikipedia pageviews for movies with scheduled release dates in August, September, October, and November 2022. Upcoming films were ranked based on total Wikipedia pageviews over the period August 3, 2019 to August 2, 2022. Data on the production company, director, and cast came from IMDb , an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and from various production announcements.

The fall looks to be a big season for sequels, among them “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Clerks III,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Halloween Ends,” and “Disenchanted.” (Let’s hope that some join the ranks of movie sequels that were better than the original .)

Filmgoers will be pleased to see Oscar winners in movies this autumn, among them Russell Crowe, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Tilda Swinton, and Lupita Nyong'o. ( These are actors who won an Oscar in their debut role .)

Among the superhero films set for release, besides the “Black Panther” sequel, are “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson and “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone.

Among the more anticipated and provocative films scheduled to debut are “Blonde,” a fictionalized account of the life of Marilyn Monroe, and “She Said,” the true story of the two New York Times reporters who broke the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood and helped boost the #MeToo movement.

30. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (October 7)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 189,535

> Production company: Columbia Pictures

> Directed by: Will Speck, Josh Gordon

> Cast: Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Shawn Mendes

Constance Wu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "Fresh Off the Boat") stars in this live-action film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. The movie features Jpop star Shawn Mendes as the voice of Lyle.

29. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (November 4)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 203,647

> Production company: The Roku Channel, Funny or Die

> Directed by: Eric Appel

> Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson

Daniel Radcliffe, whom we first met as boy wizard Harry Potter, plays Al Yankovic, the celebrated lampooner of pop music, with hits like "'Eat It" "Like a Surgeon," and "I Lost on Jeopardy!" The movie takes a deep dive into his celebrity love affairs and sketchy lifestyle.

28. After Ever Happy (September 7)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 208,867

> Production company: Voltage Pictures

> Directed by: Castille Landon

> Cast: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Louise Lombard

This is the fourth in the After series, and is based on a novel of the same name by Anna Todd. Two lovers find out they're not so different from each other as the truth about their respective families comes to light. Star Hero Fiennes-Tiffin is the nephew of actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes.

27. She Said (November 18)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 217,547

> Production company: Universal Pictures, Annapurna Pictures, Plan B Entertainment

> Directed by: Maria Schrader

> Cast: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan portray New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and won them a Pulitzer prize. The film is based on their book of the same name.

26. Secret Headquarters (August 12)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 228,477

> Production company: Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films

> Directed by: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

> Cast: Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams

This superhero movie featuring school-age kids stars Owen Wilson as a dad called away on an assignment. In his absence, his son and his friends stumble upon the headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero, hidden beneath his home. Unfortunately for the kids, the dad's enemies have found the headquarters, too.

25. The Greatest Beer Run Ever (September 30)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 236,847

> Production company: Apple TV+, Skydance Media

> Directed by: Peter Farrelly

> Cast: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray

Powered by an A-lister cast, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is the true story of a man who leaves New York to bring beer to his pals fighting in Vietnam at the height of the war in 1967.

24. Armageddon Time (October 28)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 255,582

> Production company: Focus Features

> Directed by: James Gray

> Cast: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong

An accomplished cast led by Oscar winners Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Jessica Chastain tells the story about the strength of family and the pursuit of the American dream over several generations.

23. Bros (September 30)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 256,806

> Production company: Universal Pictures, Apatow Productions

> Directed by: Nicholas Stoller

> Cast: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison

Nicholas Stoller directed and co-wrote this rom-com about two gay men with commitment issues.

22. The Banshees of Inisherin (October 21)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 269,855

> Production company: Searchlight Pictures, Blueprint Pictures, Film4

> Directed by: Martin McDonagh

> Cast: Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is set in the latter days of the Irish Civil War in the early 1920s. Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell play lifelong friends Colm and Pádraic,, whose relationship ends when Colm cuts off their friendship without explanation. The movie is the second collaboration of between Martin McDonagh, Gleeson, and Farrell, who worked together in the black comedy "In Bruges."

21. The Menu (November 18)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 319,451

> Production company: Searchlight Pictures, Hyperobject Industries

> Directed by: Mark Mylod

> Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult

In this horror-comedy, a couple travel to a remote island and eat at an exquisite restaurant where a chef played by Ralph Fiennes has cooked up an amazing menu that holds surprises.

20. Ticket to Paradise (October 21)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 344,981

> Production company: Universal Pictures, Working Title Films

> Directed by: Ol Parker

> Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever

This rom-com reunites Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts ("Ocean's Eleven") as divorced parents whose daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) travels to Bali after graduating from college and decides to marry a local man.

19. Samaritan (August 26)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 357,925

> Production company: Amazon Studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Balboa Productions

> Directed by: Julius Avery

> Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk

In "Samaritan," a boy discovers a superhero gone missing for 20 years (Sylvester Stallone) who labors as a sanitation worker - and then returns to his old identity to clean up a city overrun by crime.

18. Clerks III (September 13)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 401,003

> Production company: Lionsgate, View Askew Productions, SModcast Pictures

> Directed by: Kevin Smith

> Cast: Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman

Sixteen years after the second "Clerks" movie debuted, Kevin Smith is bringing to the big screen the third installment of his saga of the lives of convenience-store employees in the suburbs. It will only play in theaters for just three days - Sept. 13-15.

17. The School for Good and Evil (October 21)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 415,646

> Production company: Netflix, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films

> Directed by: Paul Feig

> Cast: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne

Best friends Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) end up on opposite sides of an epic battle when they enter a school where prospective heroes and villains are trained to keep the balance between Good and Evil. The cast also includes Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh.

16. The Woman King (September 16)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 445,528

> Production company: TriStar Pictures, Entertainment One

> Directed by: Gina Prince-Bythewood

> Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch

Oscar winner Viola Davis jumps into the action adventure realm as Nanisca, general of the Amazons in the kingdom of Dahomey. The film is based on true events that occurred in the 18th and 19th centuries, when Dahomey was one of the strongest states in Africa.

15. Bones & All (November 23)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 460,906

> Production company: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

> Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

> Cast: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance

A top-drawer cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, and Michael Stuhlberg, appears in this film about a young woman (Taylor Russell) who falls in love with a drifter while learning to live on the margins of society. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

14. My Policeman (October 21)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 510,097

> Production company: Amazon Studios, Berlanti-Schechter Films

> Directed by: Michael Grandage

> Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson

"My Policeman" is a story about forbidden love and changing society mores that impact three people in England in the 1950s. The three reconnect many years later and seek to repair the damage done in their relationships.

13. Three Thousand Years of Longing (August 31)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 579,281

> Production company: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, FilmNation Entertainment, Kennedy Miller Mitchell

> Directed by: George Miller

> Cast: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton

This updated take on the Aladdin tale stars Tilda Swinton as a widowed loner and Idris Elba as the genie prepared to grant her three wishes. This is one of two films Elba is set to appear in later this year.

12. Amsterdam (November 4)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 588,325

> Production company: 20th Century Studios, Regency Enterprises

> Directed by: David O. Russell

> Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington

Set in the 1930s, and with an impressive cast, the mystery-comedy follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in U.S. history.

11. Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 593,163

> Production company: Disney+, Walt Disney Pictures

> Directed by: Anne Fletcher

> Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Nearly three decades since the three witch sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) last graced the big screen, the Sandersons are accidentally summoned by three young women in modern-day Salem, Mass.

10. Pinocchio (September 8)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 608,865

> Production company: Disney+, Walt Disney Pictures, ImageMovers

> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

> Cast: Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in this live-action version of the Disney classic. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco provide their voices.

9. The Fabelmans (November 11)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 639,652

> Production company: Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment

> Directed by: Steven Spielberg

> Cast: Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano

"The Fabelmans" is a largely autobiographical effort from Steven Spielberg based on his life growing up in Arizona after moving from New Jersey. The screenplay was written by Tony Kushner, who scripted Spielberg's "West Side Story."

8. Disenchanted (November 24)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 848,064

> Production company: Disney+, Walt Disney Pictures

> Directed by: Adam Shankman

> Cast: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden

Amy Adams returns as Giselle who, 10 years after she lived happily ever after, questions her life, and in the process turns the lives of those in the real world and the land of Andalasia topsy-turvy.

7. Halloween Ends (October 14)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 1,040,453

> Production company: Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions

> Directed by: David Gordon Green

> Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton

There are a dozen Halloween movies dating from 1978. The latest one, "Halloween Kills," was released last year. "Halloween Ends" is the 13th iteration of the series (13? coincidence?) and we might finally see the end of Michael Myers. Or will we? Jamie Lee Curtis resumes her character Laurie Strode from the 1978 original, when Laurie in high school.

6. Blonde (September 28)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 1,045,772

> Production company: Netflix, Plan B Entertainment

> Directed by: Andrew Dominik

> Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

In this highly anticipated film that fictionalizes the life of Marilyn Monroe and evokes her inner demons, Ana de Armas stars as the tormented Hollywood bombshell.

5. Beast (August 19)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 1,098,767

> Production company: Universal Pictures, Will Packer Productions, RVK Studios

> Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur

> Cast: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley

British actor Idris Elba stars as a widower who takes his two teenage daughters on vacation to an African game reserve. The trip turns into a fight for survival when a lion starts attacking.

4. Orphan: First Kill (August 19)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 1,115,248

> Production company: Paramount Players, Entertainment One, Paramount+

> Directed by: William Brent Bell

> Cast: Julia Stiles, Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland

"Orphan: First Kill" is the terrifying prequel to the horror hit "Orphan" from 2009. In this movie, a girl (Isabelle Fuhrman) escapes from an Estonian psychiatric hospital and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

3. Don't Worry Darling (September 23)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 2,285,568

> Production company: Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema

> Directed by: Olivia Wilde

> Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde directs and stars in this film about a housewife (Florence Pugh) living in a utopian community in the 1950s who questions what her husband (Harry Styles) and others actually do for a living. Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also appear in the film.

2. Black Adam (October 21)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 2,850,445

> Production company: Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions

> Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

> Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes the superhero plunge as an antihero in the title role. In the movie, Johnson's character, bestowed with powers from Egyptian gods, takes on the Justice Society of America.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11)

> Wikipedia pageviews, Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2022: 4,135,247

> Production company: Marvel Studios

> Directed by: Ryan Coogler

> Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira

Following the astounding success of "Black Panther," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the most anticipated movie in the fall based on Wikipedia pageviews. In the sequel, while the country mourns the loss of its king, T'Challa, Wakanda girds for confrontation against world powers.

