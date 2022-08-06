The Most Dangerous States to Be a Police Officer

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job - and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America .)

According to data compiled by the FBI, a total of 984 police officers in the U.S. were killed on the job over the 10-year period from 2012 to 2021. Just under half of those deaths - 480 - were accidental, often a case of officers on foot being struck by a moving vehicle or dying in a car crash.

The remaining 504 officers, however, were killed feloniously. The circumstances of these deaths range from unprovoked attacks and ambushes to domestic violence calls or active shooter situations in which they become victims themselves.

These statistics serve as a reminder that the hundreds of thousands of men and women who work in law enforcement put their lives on the line each time they put on their uniform. Police in some states, however, are statistically at higher risk than others.

Using FBI data on police officer fatalities and employment, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most dangerous states to be a cop. States are ranked by the police officer fatality rate - or the number of officers killed on duty between 2012 and 2021 for every 100,000 police officers serving in 2021.

In three states - South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming - there were no reported police officer deaths in the last 10 years, either accidental or felonious. In the remaining states, the police fatality rate ranges from 34 deaths to as many as 645 per 100,000 officers.

Of the last 10 years, 2021 was the deadliest for police officers in the United States. That year, a total of 124 officers were killed while on duty, and the majority of them - 56% - were killed feloniously. (Here is a look at the states with the most violent crime.)

47. New Jersey

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 34 per 100,000 police officers (13 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 84.6% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 15.4% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 38,223

46. Connecticut

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 40 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 66.7% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 33.3% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 7,557

45. Rhode Island

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 40 per 100,000 police officers (1 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 100.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 0 - 0.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 2,491

44. New York

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 57 per 100,000 police officers (33 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 19 - 57.6% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 42.4% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 58,388

43. Oregon

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 64 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 6,286

42. Idaho

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 67 per 100,000 police officers (2 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 2,995

41. Minnesota

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 70 per 100,000 police officers (7 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 42.9% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 4 - 57.1% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 10,041

40. Massachusetts

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 75 per 100,000 police officers (12 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 58.3% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 41.7% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 15,923

39. California

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 97 per 100,000 police officers (75 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 35 - 46.7% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 40 - 53.3% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 77,621

38. Florida

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 102 per 100,000 police officers (49 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 24 - 49.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 25 - 51.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 47,993

37. New Hampshire

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 104 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 33.3% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 66.7% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 2,871

36. Nebraska

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 105 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 3,798

35. Maryland

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 105 per 100,000 police officers (16 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 15,184

34. Wisconsin

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 108 per 100,000 police officers (12 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 41.7% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 58.3% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 11,105

33. Michigan

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 122 per 100,000 police officers (22 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 17,961

32. Pennsylvania

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 123 per 100,000 police officers (20 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 55.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 9 - 45.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 16,202

31. Virginia

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 124 per 100,000 police officers (23 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 12 - 52.2% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 47.8% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 18,542

30. Nevada

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 126 per 100,000 police officers (9 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 22.2% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 77.8% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 7,136

29. Delaware

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 129 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 0 - 0.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 100.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 2,324

28. North Carolina

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 130 per 100,000 police officers (31 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 17 - 54.8% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 45.2% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 23,788

27. Washington

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 144 per 100,000 police officers (15 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 46.7% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 53.3% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 10,431

26. Montana

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 148 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 33.3% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 66.7% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 2,032

25. Tennessee

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 151 per 100,000 police officers (27 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 19 - 70.4% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 29.6% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 17,886

24. Maine

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 170 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 75.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 25.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 2,348

23. West Virginia

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 174 per 100,000 police officers (6 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 16.7% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 83.3% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 3,456

22. Utah

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 184 per 100,000 police officers (10 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 20.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 80.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 5,446

21. Colorado

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 185 per 100,000 police officers (23 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 56.5% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 43.5% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 12,416

20. Kentucky

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 187 per 100,000 police officers (14 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 7,494

19. Iowa

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 190 per 100,000 police officers (10 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 5,251

18. Texas

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 196 per 100,000 police officers (116 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 57 - 49.1% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 59 - 50.9% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 59,121

17. Oklahoma

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 199 per 100,000 police officers (18 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 72.2% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 27.8% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 9,025

16. Missouri

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 201 per 100,000 police officers (19 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 9 - 47.4% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 52.6% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 9,466

15. North Dakota

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 210 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 25.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 75.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 1,908

14. Kansas

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 211 per 100,000 police officers (12 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 25.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 9 - 75.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 5,677

13. Hawaii

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 212 per 100,000 police officers (6 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 50.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 50.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 2,828

12. Georgia

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 218 per 100,000 police officers (53 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 26 - 49.1% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 27 - 50.9% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 24,324

11. Alabama

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 224 per 100,000 police officers (27 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 48.1% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 51.9% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 12,056

10. Arizona

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 237 per 100,000 police officers (30 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 46.7% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 16 - 53.3% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 12,652

9. Ohio

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 238 per 100,000 police officers (26 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 38.5% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 16 - 61.5% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 10,922

8. South Carolina

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 254 per 100,000 police officers (27 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 17 - 63.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 37.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 10,642

7. Arkansas

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 280 per 100,000 police officers (19 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 42.1% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 57.9% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 6,788

6. Alaska

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 308 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 25.0% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 75.0% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 1,297

5. Indiana

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 326 per 100,000 police officers (15 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 33.3% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 66.7% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 4,606

4. New Mexico

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 346 per 100,000 police officers (11 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 45.5% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 6 - 54.5% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 3,181

3. Illinois

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 355 per 100,000 police officers (33 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 19 - 57.6% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 42.4% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 9,301

2. Louisiana

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 460 per 100,000 police officers (47 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 21 - 44.7% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 26 - 55.3% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 10,211

1. Mississippi

> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 645 per 100,000 police officers (29 total)

> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 16 - 55.2% of total

> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 44.8% of total

> Total police officers in 2021: 4,494

