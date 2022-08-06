ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

The Most Dangerous States to Be a Police Officer

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cI5BL_0h7Tfp0z00 Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job - and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America .)

According to data compiled by the FBI, a total of 984 police officers in the U.S. were killed on the job over the 10-year period from 2012 to 2021. Just under half of those deaths - 480 - were accidental, often a case of officers on foot being struck by a moving vehicle or dying in a car crash.

The remaining 504 officers, however, were killed feloniously. The circumstances of these deaths range from unprovoked attacks and ambushes to domestic violence calls or active shooter situations in which they become victims themselves.

These statistics serve as a reminder that the hundreds of thousands of men and women who work in law enforcement put their lives on the line each time they put on their uniform. Police in some states, however, are statistically at higher risk than others.

Using FBI data on police officer fatalities and employment, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most dangerous states to be a cop. States are ranked by the police officer fatality rate - or the number of officers killed on duty between 2012 and 2021 for every 100,000 police officers serving in 2021.

Click here to see the most dangerous states for police officers .

In three states - South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming - there were no reported police officer deaths in the last 10 years, either accidental or felonious. In the remaining states, the police fatality rate ranges from 34 deaths to as many as 645 per 100,000 officers.

Of the last 10 years, 2021 was the deadliest for police officers in the United States. That year, a total of 124 officers were killed while on duty, and the majority of them - 56% - were killed feloniously. (Here is a look at the states with the most violent crime.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sbcyc_0h7Tfp0z00

47. New Jersey
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 34 per 100,000 police officers (13 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 84.6% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 15.4% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 38,223

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymj9n_0h7Tfp0z00

46. Connecticut
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 40 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 66.7% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 33.3% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 7,557

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3qBm_0h7Tfp0z00

45. Rhode Island
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 40 per 100,000 police officers (1 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 100.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 0 - 0.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 2,491

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2nFR_0h7Tfp0z00

44. New York
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 57 per 100,000 police officers (33 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 19 - 57.6% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 42.4% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 58,388

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMktb_0h7Tfp0z00

43. Oregon
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 64 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 6,286

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsLLm_0h7Tfp0z00

42. Idaho
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 67 per 100,000 police officers (2 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 2,995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXJBR_0h7Tfp0z00

41. Minnesota
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 70 per 100,000 police officers (7 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 42.9% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 4 - 57.1% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 10,041

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tx4a5_0h7Tfp0z00

40. Massachusetts
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 75 per 100,000 police officers (12 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 58.3% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 41.7% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 15,923

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zl4Y_0h7Tfp0z00

39. California
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 97 per 100,000 police officers (75 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 35 - 46.7% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 40 - 53.3% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 77,621

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTU62_0h7Tfp0z00

38. Florida
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 102 per 100,000 police officers (49 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 24 - 49.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 25 - 51.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 47,993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf8dg_0h7Tfp0z00

37. New Hampshire
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 104 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 33.3% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 66.7% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 2,871

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHsEn_0h7Tfp0z00

36. Nebraska
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 105 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 3,798

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMGhr_0h7Tfp0z00

35. Maryland
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 105 per 100,000 police officers (16 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 15,184

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ty5Xn_0h7Tfp0z00

34. Wisconsin
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 108 per 100,000 police officers (12 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 41.7% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 58.3% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 11,105

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0mwG_0h7Tfp0z00

33. Michigan
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 122 per 100,000 police officers (22 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 17,961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pdhg4_0h7Tfp0z00

32. Pennsylvania
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 123 per 100,000 police officers (20 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 55.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 9 - 45.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 16,202

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDFjt_0h7Tfp0z00

31. Virginia
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 124 per 100,000 police officers (23 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 12 - 52.2% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 47.8% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 18,542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44q54G_0h7Tfp0z00

30. Nevada
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 126 per 100,000 police officers (9 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 22.2% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 77.8% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 7,136

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvn3J_0h7Tfp0z00

29. Delaware
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 129 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 0 - 0.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 100.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 2,324

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWrM5_0h7Tfp0z00

28. North Carolina
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 130 per 100,000 police officers (31 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 17 - 54.8% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 45.2% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 23,788

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJiCf_0h7Tfp0z00

27. Washington
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 144 per 100,000 police officers (15 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 46.7% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 53.3% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 10,431

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3744_0h7Tfp0z00

26. Montana
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 148 per 100,000 police officers (3 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 33.3% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 66.7% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 2,032

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYupZ_0h7Tfp0z00

25. Tennessee
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 151 per 100,000 police officers (27 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 19 - 70.4% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 29.6% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 17,886

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqDsG_0h7Tfp0z00

24. Maine
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 170 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 75.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 25.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 2,348

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3winw2_0h7Tfp0z00

23. West Virginia
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 174 per 100,000 police officers (6 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 16.7% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 83.3% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 3,456

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDFA9_0h7Tfp0z00

22. Utah
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 184 per 100,000 police officers (10 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 2 - 20.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 80.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 5,446

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZuPa_0h7Tfp0z00

21. Colorado
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 185 per 100,000 police officers (23 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 56.5% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 43.5% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 12,416

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gH1t_0h7Tfp0z00

20. Kentucky
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 187 per 100,000 police officers (14 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 7 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 7,494

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwSuX_0h7Tfp0z00

19. Iowa
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 190 per 100,000 police officers (10 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 5,251

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOPbX_0h7Tfp0z00

18. Texas
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 196 per 100,000 police officers (116 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 57 - 49.1% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 59 - 50.9% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 59,121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSxeV_0h7Tfp0z00

17. Oklahoma
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 199 per 100,000 police officers (18 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 72.2% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 27.8% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 9,025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVllj_0h7Tfp0z00

16. Missouri
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 201 per 100,000 police officers (19 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 9 - 47.4% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 52.6% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 9,466

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNXb5_0h7Tfp0z00

15. North Dakota
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 210 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 25.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 75.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 1,908

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3uq2_0h7Tfp0z00

14. Kansas
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 211 per 100,000 police officers (12 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 25.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 9 - 75.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 5,677

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fz1zX_0h7Tfp0z00

13. Hawaii
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 212 per 100,000 police officers (6 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 50.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 50.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 2,828

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlksG_0h7Tfp0z00

12. Georgia
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 218 per 100,000 police officers (53 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 26 - 49.1% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 27 - 50.9% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 24,324

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz9Y7_0h7Tfp0z00

11. Alabama
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 224 per 100,000 police officers (27 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 48.1% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 51.9% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 12,056

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zz4on_0h7Tfp0z00

10. Arizona
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 237 per 100,000 police officers (30 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 46.7% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 16 - 53.3% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 12,652

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lsyis_0h7Tfp0z00

9. Ohio
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 238 per 100,000 police officers (26 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 38.5% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 16 - 61.5% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 10,922

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfw75_0h7Tfp0z00

8. South Carolina
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 254 per 100,000 police officers (27 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 17 - 63.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 37.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 10,642

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVGdO_0h7Tfp0z00

7. Arkansas
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 280 per 100,000 police officers (19 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 8 - 42.1% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 11 - 57.9% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 6,788

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6b2P_0h7Tfp0z00

6. Alaska
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 308 per 100,000 police officers (4 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 1 - 25.0% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 3 - 75.0% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 1,297

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkZkK_0h7Tfp0z00

5. Indiana
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 326 per 100,000 police officers (15 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 33.3% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 10 - 66.7% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 4,606

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdIIm_0h7Tfp0z00

4. New Mexico
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 346 per 100,000 police officers (11 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 5 - 45.5% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 6 - 54.5% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 3,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOfyT_0h7Tfp0z00

3. Illinois
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 355 per 100,000 police officers (33 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 19 - 57.6% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 14 - 42.4% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 9,301

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uY4Rm_0h7Tfp0z00

2. Louisiana
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 460 per 100,000 police officers (47 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 21 - 44.7% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 26 - 55.3% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 10,211

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MOql_0h7Tfp0z00

1. Mississippi
> Police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 645 per 100,000 police officers (29 total)
> Accidental police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 16 - 55.2% of total
> Felonious police officer deaths; 2012-2021: 13 - 44.8% of total
> Total police officers in 2021: 4,494

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
