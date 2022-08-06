Sexual Abuse Suspect Sought After Attack In Northeast: Police

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are looking for leads as they investigate an early morning sexual assault in Northeast.

Members of the department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted for first-degree sexual abuse and burglary for an incident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, police said that the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 400 block of M Street in Northeast, where he engaged in a forced sexual act with his victim.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black man with a medium complexion who is approximately 5-foot-11 in his late 20s to early 30s. He was last seen wearing a black running jacket, a white t-shirt, and running shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC are also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.