Dr. Seuss’ California estate for sale for first time in 75 years

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — The sun may not shine, and it may be too wet to play. But the California estate of Dr. Seuss can be yours if you pay.

The home of beloved children’s book author Theodor Geisel is for sale for the first time in 75 years, KSWB-TV reported. The price tag for the 4-acre property is just under $19 million, according to the television station.

Geisel, who wrote “The Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” at his sprawling estate, penned his iconic works under the pseudonym of Dr. Seuss, The Sacramento Bee reported.

And from his 5,004-square-foot home overlooking the La Jolla on Mount Soledad, you can see one fish, two fish, red fish and blue fish.

The price for the four-parcel estate is $18.995 million, which includes the home ($11.995 million) which sits on 1.51 acres; two lots of nearly an acre each for $4.495 million; and a .59-acre lot for $3.995 million, Jason Barry of Barry Estates told The Bee. The listing for all parcels went live on June 27, Barry said.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the University of California San Diego, according to KSWB. The university received the property from the Geisel Trust in 2019, according to The Bee.

The home will be auctioned off blindly on Aug. 17 with the final approval required by the UC regents, KSWB reported.

Geisel died on Sept. 24, 1991. His wife, Audrey Geisel, died on Dec. 19, 2018.

Audrey Geisel was a big supporter of UCSD, according to the Los Angeles Times. She donated $20 million to expand the college’s main library, which was renamed the Geisel Library, the newspaper reported.

“This is one that I think my adrenaline picks up every time I drive up the hill and think about the history here,” Ryan McGovern, one of the agents representing the home, told KSWB. “And one thing that really captures my attention is that if you had every resource financially and could choose anywhere in the world to live, he chose to live here.”

The home, built in 1950, has four bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, with an attached garage and swimming pool, according to its listing.

And of course, there is a kitchen, where the new owners can prepare green eggs and ham.

