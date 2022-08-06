ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shoreham, RI

Washington Examiner

Rhode Island families to receive up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children

Rhode Island families will soon receive some extra money to help cover rising costs in the state. For people making up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, families with at least one child will receive $250 from the state for up to three children. The program, titled the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families, according to the state governor's office.
ABC6.com

McKee announces that T.F. Green will be Breeze Airways base of operations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport will serve as the base of operations for Breeze Airways. Breeze will launch its base in 2023, creating 250 new full-time jobs, including pilots, flight crews, support staff and maintenance workers. McKee highlighted...
City
New Shoreham, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
vineyardgazette.com

Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids

Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
ABC6.com

All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
WPRI

Target 12: Tracking COVID Cash tonight

Hundreds of millions of dollars. That’s how much Rhode Island school districts received in COVID relief funding. But Target 12 has discovered it’s not easy to find out how or if some districts are spending the cash. Target 12 Investigator Tolly Taylor questioned school leaders about where your...
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between July 26 & August 4

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, August 4. Seller: Elizabeth Pawlowski (quit claim) Buyer: Kevin & Laurie Doherty. Price: $335,000. 10 Willerval Ave. Seller: Paul & Brenda Paris. Buyer: Christie & Todd Brenner.
ABC6.com

Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Rhode Island names 2 physicians as senior medical officers

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named two physicians to serve as senior medical directors: LouAnne Giangreco, MD, and Gonzalo Paz-Soldán, MD. Dr. Giangreco previously served as vice president and chief medical officer at Cayuga Health System in Ithaca, N.Y. and as vice president and chief medical officer of healthcare improvement for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
