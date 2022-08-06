Read on www.blockislandtimes.com
Rhode Island families to receive up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children
Rhode Island families will soon receive some extra money to help cover rising costs in the state. For people making up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, families with at least one child will receive $250 from the state for up to three children. The program, titled the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families, according to the state governor's office.
ABC6.com
McKee announces that T.F. Green will be Breeze Airways base of operations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport will serve as the base of operations for Breeze Airways. Breeze will launch its base in 2023, creating 250 new full-time jobs, including pilots, flight crews, support staff and maintenance workers. McKee highlighted...
Gas prices continue to fall in RI, Mass.
Pain is easing at the pump as gas prices continue to drop in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
This affordable airline says it will bring at least 20 routes to an R.I. airport
Breeze Airways is putting its base of operations in the Ocean State. Breeze Airways, an affordable airline that got its start last year, is expanding its presence at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, bringing more flights and more jobs to the Ocean State’s air transit hub. The airline...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
Future of Rhode Island’s Crook Point Bascule Bridge Remains Uncertain
Anyone crossing from Seekonk, Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island on I-195 has probably noticed the railroad bridge suspended in mid-air over the Seekonk River. It's been that way since I graduated from New Bedford High School in 1976. My wife, who grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, said locals refer...
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
Proposal would protect travelers whose flights get canceled, postponed
The U.S. Department of Transportation Department (USDOT) has introduced a proposal to protect travelers.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
ABC6.com
All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
WPRI
Target 12: Tracking COVID Cash tonight
Hundreds of millions of dollars. That’s how much Rhode Island school districts received in COVID relief funding. But Target 12 has discovered it’s not easy to find out how or if some districts are spending the cash. Target 12 Investigator Tolly Taylor questioned school leaders about where your...
Here’s why Rhode Island is the only state that celebrates Victory Day
Monday is Rhode Island's 74th annual holiday commemorating the end of World War II.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between July 26 & August 4
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, August 4. Seller: Elizabeth Pawlowski (quit claim) Buyer: Kevin & Laurie Doherty. Price: $335,000. 10 Willerval Ave. Seller: Paul & Brenda Paris. Buyer: Christie & Todd Brenner.
ABC6.com
Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
Oppressive heat still impacting Southern New England
Southern New England is in the midst of its second heat wave of the summer.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Rhode Island names 2 physicians as senior medical officers
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named two physicians to serve as senior medical directors: LouAnne Giangreco, MD, and Gonzalo Paz-Soldán, MD. Dr. Giangreco previously served as vice president and chief medical officer at Cayuga Health System in Ithaca, N.Y. and as vice president and chief medical officer of healthcare improvement for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
