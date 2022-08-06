Alex Jones' lawyer may face legal repercussions after phone records disclosure

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO