Alex Jones' lawyer may face legal repercussions after phone records disclosure

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
He squirmed, he sweated and then finally folded: After 10 years of causing 'utter misery' to bereft Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones finally admitted massacre of 20 children was no hoax
Sandy Hooks shooting denier Alex Jones has finally admitted that the most deadly school massacre in American history wasn't a hoax after 10 years of causing victims' parents 'utter misery.'. The InfoWars host squirmed and sweated in his seat at trial after agreeing it was irresponsible of him to declare...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's unfair to ruin Alex Jones for defaming Sandy Hook parents, claims Infowars is right 'most of the time'
The far-right congresswoman again came to the defense of the conspiracy theorist after he was ordered to pay $45 million to Sandy Hook parents.
Tucker Carlson ‘Shitting Himself’ Scared That His Alex Jones Texts May Leak
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Tucker Carlson is “shitting himself” over the possibility that texts between him and far-right conspiracy loon Alex Jones will leak, a source close to the Fox News star told Confider. Carlson and the raving Infowars ranter trade text messages on a daily basis, according to two people familiar with their relationship. If made public, these sources said, the text messages would be “highly embarrassing” for Carlson. Two...
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'
Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
Popculture
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
