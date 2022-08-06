Read full article on original website
Deann Donato
5d ago
So instead, the university is diminishing Yarelyn Mena's accomplishments? Odd.
After Deleting Post Related To One Of Johnny Depp's Trial Lawyers Following Backlash, University Releases Statement Leading To More Backlash
A name most people didn't know during the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard legal battle is now at the center of a new controversy related to the case.
Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case
Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Ex-Assistant Claims Actress ‘Failed To Pay’ Her $300k: Court Documents
Tracee Ellis Ross’ ex-personal assistant revealed the amount of money she believes the Hollywood star owes her in their war over wages, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the lawyer for Ross’ one-time employee Samantha Wilkins said the actress “failed to pay” his client “approximately $300,000.00 in wages and penalties.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Wilkins sued Ross and her company Joy Mill Entertainment. In court documents, Wilkins said she started working for the actress in November 2019 and ended in July 2021. Her initial rate of pay was $25 per hour which included meal breaks....
After Lawsuits And Misconduct Allegations, James Franco Has Started Lining Up New Acting Gigs
James Franco has just picked up another new role after being off the screen for a few years.
AOL Corp
Nickelodeon child star's memoir claims network tried to pay her 'hush money' to not go public with allegations against show creator
Actress Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on the popular Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, claims she was offered $300,000 of what she calls “hush money” from the network. McCurdy was on iCarly for five years and won four Kids’ Choice Awards for the role, and then reprized the character in a spin-off show with Ariana Grande for one season in 2013.
How Dimes Square Became the New York City Neighborhood We Love to Hate
First of all, Dimes Square isn’t a square, it’s a triangle. Technically, the infamous headquarters of a hyper-specific, hyper-online scene of overeducated young tastemakers (Artists? Influencers? Rich kids? Whatever) falls at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Canal on New York’s Lower East Side, but metaphorically, Dimes Square occupies both a number of adjacent city blocks and the minds of New York City media professionals, few of whom have yet grown tired of talking about the place.In the past few weeks alone, the trend pieces and analyses have continued to stack up. On Aug. 9, The New York Times weighed...
