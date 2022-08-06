LSU football has chosen who will wear No. 18, which goes to a high-character leader

Read on www.theadvocate.com
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
What Cale Gundy Said in Resignation Statement After Saying 'Shameful' Word
Gundy acknowledged while he had read the word off the screen of a player's iPad he ""should never - under any circumstance - have uttered" it.
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter
Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
LSU football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Brian Kelly is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers football program. But will he lead the team to immediate success in 2022?. Following their National Championship win in the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers were unable to replicate that success. Most of that can be contributed to the majority of their starters heading to the NFL. Less than two years after leading the historic team to a CFP National title, Ed Orgeron and the program agreed to part ways.
LSU Running Back Noah Cain Living Childhood Dream of Playing for Tigers
The Penn State transfer looks to carve out roll in running backs room, develop under Coach Frank Wilson
LSU Football Schedule: Battle with Florida State in Week 1
LSU football schedule: Week 1 – LSU vs Florida State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Sept. 4 LSU Tigers
4-star Louisiana safety set to announce commitment on Monday
The Tigers have missed on some in-state targets this cycle, but they’ve seen some recent positive momentum recruiting the state of Louisiana over the last month and change. Coach Brian Kelly could land another big-time prospect from the boot on Monday, as four-star Zachary safety Kylin Jackson is set to announce his commitment at noon CT. LSU is seen as the favorite for Jackson, who is the No. 167 player and No. 10 safety in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson moves commitment date; Texas A&M and LSU listed as finalists
Texas A&M has had an up and down time on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Since the weekend of the annual pool party and barbecue on July 30th, they have landed five commitments. Including top prospects in 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, 4-Star Safety Dalton Brooks, 3-Start Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, and 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. One of the attendees at the pool party, 2023 safety Kylin Jackson, has officially updated his announcement date, Saturday, August 13th, with his final two schools being LSU, and Texas A&M. The Aggies have been on Jackson since early last summer, offering the stud...
LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success
The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
