Dell Rapids, SD

Sioux Empire Fair underway; Dell Rapids native opening act tonight in the grandstand

By Julia Kaye
 3 days ago
B102.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
City
Dell Rapids, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
kelo.com

A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cookie Jar for sale, owners say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Justin Moore
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence on westside of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a heavy police presence near 12th and Kiwanis Tuesday night. Details are limited at the moment, but KELOLAND News reporter Kelli Volk says police have taped off an area around the Burger King near the scene. This is a developing story.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota

139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 o’clock this afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the gate. The events allows unlimited tastings of different foods, beer, wine, and bourbons. The event is outdoors, under tents in downtown Sioux Falls at the Avera IT Building, 212 E 11th Street. Tickets are $55 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends are remembering Mason Jacobson, a recent graduate of Harrisburg High School who died in a car crash on the evening of August 1 near Chancellor. “He’s with all the others that we’ve lost and he’s going to make some big noise...
HARRISBURG, SD
wnax.com

Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan

The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
LE MARS, IA

