Study shows Kansas unemployment among largest decreases in nation

WIBW
Evergy to purchase Oklahoma wind farm benefitting Missouri customers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is in the midst of the purchase of an Oklahoma wind farm for $250 million, which will serve customers in western Missouri. Evergy says on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that a new partnership with both Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy will fund the $250 million purchase of the 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma.
WIBW
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Secretary of State has determined there are enough valid signatures to let Missouri voters decide on marijuana. When signatures were submitted about two weeks ago, it appeared that the numbers fell short. An audit by the Secretary of State’s office showed that some signatures that were initially rejected are actually valid.
WIBW
Gov. joins leaders for opening of continent’s largest wheat protein plant
PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly joined local leaders at the grand opening of the largest wheat protein plant in North America. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Aug. 9, she joined leaders from Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg to be the largest producer in North American within 2 years.
WIBW
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Man wanted for killing four people in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -Lawrence Police Department officials have confirmed that just before 9:00 p.m Saturday night, they arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in Ohio in reference to a quadruple murder. Marlow was wanted for killing four people in an Ohio neighborhood. According to The Associated Press, police in...
WIBW
Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
WIBW
242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board announced it has awarded financial support to 242 victims of violent crime at its July meeting. According to the Attorney General’s office, compensation was awarded in 134 new cases while additional expenses were paid in 108 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $188,475.92.
