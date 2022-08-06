ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Listen: Murphy gives observations from Ohio State's first two fall camp practices

By Patrick Murphy
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fighting Irish#In The Loop#Take Five#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Tyvis Powell Beers
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
DawgsDaily

Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026

After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen ...
CARROLLTON, GA
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy