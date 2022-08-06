ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Life Lessons from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Pioneer Woman star has enjoyed a successful career as a Food Network host and entrepreneur. In addition to her popular cooking show, Ree Drummond has a clothing line, magazine, and kitchen and bedding line.

Drummond became famous after she started blogging about her life in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on the Drummond Ranch . Her fans just couldn’t get enough of her stories and recipes. Here are a few life lessons we could all learn from Drummond.

Don’t take yourself too seriously

One lesson we can learn from Drummond is to not take yourself too seriously. She knows how to have fun whether she’s preparing a meal for her show or spending time with her family.

During The Pioneer Woman show , you’ll often see Drummond having fun, making jokes, and telling funny stories. She even laughs when a blooper happens. Some of the bloopers took place during filming were a wooden spoon going up in flames, a pan of S’mores being set on fire, and forgetting the ingredients to one of her recipes. Drummond takes it all in stride.

Wear clothes that make you happy

It’s tempting to dress to impress others, but that often means wearing an outfit that’s uncomfortable or doesn’t represent your true style. Life is too short to wear clothes that don’t make you happy.

Drummond wears bright, comfortable clothing. Most of her tops have a floral pattern or some other interesting design. She once shared on her Instagram account that she wears “blousy” tops because they help hide her tummy.

Drummond aims for comfort and style. This can be seen in the types of clothing you can purchase from her Pioneer Woman clothing line . Everything is made for comfort. The patterns are also bright and happy.

Take time out for family

Drummond enjoys spending quality time with her husband, Ladd Drummond , and children. Her family was the inspiration behind her cookbook Super Easy: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More .

During an interview on The View , Drummond admits she reached a point where cooking became a chore. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, all her children were home, so she had to cook a lot of meals. Drummond says her family eats a lot, so she found herself in the kitchen most of the time.

The pandemic prompted Drummond to look for ways to make the same hearty meals in less time. She says she would rather spend more time with her family than in the kitchen. In this cookbook, Drummond revealed some of her superhero shortcuts .

Support your friends

Drummond’s best friend, Cyndi Kane (also known as Hyacinth), recently released her cookbook, Save-it-Forward Suppers . Drummond was right by her side, helping her promote the book. Kane made sure to send a special shout-out to her friend.

“My book launch shenanigans started with Good Morning America yesterday!” wrote Kane on her Instagram page. “Thank you @thepioneerwoman for all your love and support for Save It Forward Suppers! And coaching. Man, did I need it.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

RELATED : ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Recommends 4 Essential Kitchen Tools for Small Spaces

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawhuska, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Pawhuska, OK
City
Drummond, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
Person
Ladd Drummond
Thrillist

Why Icebox Cakes Have Truly Never Gone Out of Style

My first memory of an icebox cake is making a DIY version in my kitchen during summer vacation when I was nine. My native Indian gets extremely hot from April to June, and the only respite when it’s scorching outside is to dig into a bowl of shaved iced, a frozen alphonso mango, or, that particular summer, a DIY icebox cake.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons#Cooking#Food Network#The Drummond Ranch#The Pioneer Woman
Family Proof

Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking

These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Way Ina Garten Upgrades Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ina Garten is a chef most of us know and love by way of her popular Food Network show "The Barefoot Contessa" and countless user-friendly cookbooks she has released over the years. Garten's approach to food is straightforward, with a focus on elegance and elevation of flavors (via The New York Times). Sometimes that means adding more butter or fat to a dish. However, while many of her recipes are arguably nonintimidating in their simplicity, she still finds a way to upgrade basic creations with unexpected ingredients. Garten's secret weapon is a splash or two of liquor, but her culinary arsenal goes beyond the bounds of alcohol.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
110K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy