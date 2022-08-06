Life Lessons from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman star has enjoyed a successful career as a Food Network host and entrepreneur. In addition to her popular cooking show, Ree Drummond has a clothing line, magazine, and kitchen and bedding line.

Drummond became famous after she started blogging about her life in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on the Drummond Ranch . Her fans just couldn’t get enough of her stories and recipes. Here are a few life lessons we could all learn from Drummond.

Don’t take yourself too seriously

One lesson we can learn from Drummond is to not take yourself too seriously. She knows how to have fun whether she’s preparing a meal for her show or spending time with her family.

During The Pioneer Woman show , you’ll often see Drummond having fun, making jokes, and telling funny stories. She even laughs when a blooper happens. Some of the bloopers took place during filming were a wooden spoon going up in flames, a pan of S’mores being set on fire, and forgetting the ingredients to one of her recipes. Drummond takes it all in stride.

Wear clothes that make you happy

It’s tempting to dress to impress others, but that often means wearing an outfit that’s uncomfortable or doesn’t represent your true style. Life is too short to wear clothes that don’t make you happy.

Drummond wears bright, comfortable clothing. Most of her tops have a floral pattern or some other interesting design. She once shared on her Instagram account that she wears “blousy” tops because they help hide her tummy.

Drummond aims for comfort and style. This can be seen in the types of clothing you can purchase from her Pioneer Woman clothing line . Everything is made for comfort. The patterns are also bright and happy.

Take time out for family

Drummond enjoys spending quality time with her husband, Ladd Drummond , and children. Her family was the inspiration behind her cookbook Super Easy: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More .

During an interview on The View , Drummond admits she reached a point where cooking became a chore. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, all her children were home, so she had to cook a lot of meals. Drummond says her family eats a lot, so she found herself in the kitchen most of the time.

The pandemic prompted Drummond to look for ways to make the same hearty meals in less time. She says she would rather spend more time with her family than in the kitchen. In this cookbook, Drummond revealed some of her superhero shortcuts .

Support your friends

Drummond’s best friend, Cyndi Kane (also known as Hyacinth), recently released her cookbook, Save-it-Forward Suppers . Drummond was right by her side, helping her promote the book. Kane made sure to send a special shout-out to her friend.

“My book launch shenanigans started with Good Morning America yesterday!” wrote Kane on her Instagram page. “Thank you @thepioneerwoman for all your love and support for Save It Forward Suppers! And coaching. Man, did I need it.”

