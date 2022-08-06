ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

George Harrison Asked Pattie Boyd for a Divorce After Ditching Her on the Way to a Party

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

George Harrison and Pattie Boyd married in 1966 and remained together until their 1977 divorce. Long before their marriage was officially over, however, the couple recognized that the fissures in their relationship were widening into irreconcilable problems. At a New Year’s Eve party in 1974, surrounded by their friends, Harrison told Boyd that they should get a divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzNra_0h7TeddI00
George Harrison | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

George Harrison and Pattie Boyd married in 1966

Harrison asked Boyd to marry him on the first day they met , but his official proposal came on Christmas in 1965.

“We were just motoring along, listening to the radio when suddenly he very calmly told me he loved me and wanted us to get married,” Boyd said, per the book Here Comes the Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison by Joshua M. Greene. “I think I just said yes or some such nonsense. But believe me, inside I was doing cartwheels. We really were very much in love.”

Harrison asked The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein if it was alright for the couple to marry. He gave them permission to wed in January. Three weeks later, Harrison and Boyd married at a registry office in England.

He told her that they should get divorced in the new year

In the 1970s, the couple’s marriage hit choppy waters. According to Boyd, they hardly spoke, and Harrison was increasingly cold to her. She began having an affair with Eric Clapton, and he had one with Ringo Starr’s wife, Maureen Starkey. Still, they attended the same social events.

At the end of 1973, Boyd made her way to a New Year’s Eve party hosted by Starr. She had planned to go with Harrison, but he left her behind when she forgot something upstairs. Though they were going to the same event, she had to take a separate car.

“I got into my car and drove toward Ringo’s, but there was a thick fog around Ascot and so much traffic that no one could see a thing and we hardly moved,” she wrote in the book Wonderful Tonight . “Suddenly all the cars stopped because it was midnight and everyone got out of their cars to wish each other a happy new year — complete strangers were hugging one another.”

The cheeriness of the night immediately dissipated when Boyd got to the party.

“When I finally arrived George said, ‘Let’s have a divorce this year,'” she wrote. “On our wedding anniversary, January 21, 1974, I wrote in my diary: ‘Wedding anniversary. Joke!'”

George Harrison and Pattie Boyd reconciled after their divorce

Boyd and Harrison divorced in 1977, three years after the party. Afterward, Boyd went on to marry Clapton and Harrison married Olivia Harrison. While their marriage did not end well, Harrison and Boyd reconciled after he wrote her a note that read, “E+P God Bless Us All, love from G.”

“George’s note was like a forgiveness,” she said, per the Daily Mail . “It meant a lot to me. I didn’t feel great about leaving him and it showed me he was happy. It was as if the hurt had finally been accepted and healed.”

RELATED: George Harrison Said It Was a ‘Relief’ to Be Done With The Beatles

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Epstein
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Pattie Boyd
Person
Olivia Harrison
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John seen on daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s Instagram 3 days before death

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a photo with her mom three days before she died on Monday. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo posing together and smiling in an open field. Lattanzi, 36, wore an off-the-shoulder tight white dress while Newton-John went with a beige pleated skirt and a white long-sleeve button down tied at the waist. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯‍♀️” she captioned the photo on Friday. Lattanzi, who was Newton-John’s only child, also honored her mom with a series of photos on Instagram after her death was announced Monday afternoon. “So much love sent to you sweet...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Heading to Court Over Ex-Husband’s Child Support in Wake of ‘Elvis’ Movie

The former husband of Lisa Marie Presley is seeking additional child support payment from the daughter of Elvis Presley. Michael Lockwood, PopCulture reports, will have the opportunity to introduce “live evidence” at an upcoming trial. Lockwood also will have the opportunity to question Lisa Marie about her finances in court. At this time, she is paying him $4,641 in monthly payments. She does not reportedly believe that she has to pay more.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
110K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy