ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Who is Nada in Netflix's The Sandman? Everything Explained

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman dropped on Netflix with ten episodes following Morpheus in his search for the tools to make him powerful once more and while he was on his way to Lucifer, he came across a woman in prison who called him "Kai'ckul." Who is Nada and how did she know the Dream Lord in a different name?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent

House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Wakefield

Comments / 0

Community Policy