Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

 3 days ago

Five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown visited the New York Jets on Saturday, NFL Network reported.

The veteran free agent, who turns 37 later this month, started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last month for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.

He was booked on a misdemeanor charge and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

A first-round pick by Houston in 2008, Brown has started all 203 of his regular-season games with the Texans (2008-17) and the Seahawks (2017-21)

He was traded from the Texans to the Seahawks in 2017 and signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension with Seattle in 2018.

–Field Level Media

