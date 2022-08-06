ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dr. Seuss’ California estate for sale for first time in 75 years

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lr6ns_0h7TbXBB00

SAN DIEGO — The sun may not shine, and it may be too wet to play. But the California estate of Dr. Seuss can be yours if you pay.

The home of beloved children’s book author Theodor Geisel is for sale for the first time in 75 years, KSWB-TV reported. The price tag for the 4-acre property is just under $19 million, according to the television station.

Geisel, who wrote “The Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” at his sprawling estate, penned his iconic works under the pseudonym of Dr. Seuss, The Sacramento Bee reported.

And from his 5,004-square-foot home overlooking the La Jolla on Mount Soledad, you can see one fish, two fish, red fish and blue fish.

The price for the four-parcel estate is $18.995 million, which includes the home ($11.995 million) which sits on 1.51 acres; two lots of nearly an acre each for $4.495 million; and a .59-acre lot for $3.995 million, Jason Barry of Barry Estates told The Bee. The listing for all parcels went live on June 27, Barry said.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the University of California San Diego, according to KSWB. The university received the property from the Geisel Trust in 2019, according to The Bee.

The home will be auctioned off blindly on Aug. 17 with the final approval required by the UC regents, KSWB reported.

The university received the property from the Geisel Trust in 2019.

Geisel died on Sept. 24, 1991. His wife, Audrey Geisel, died on Dec. 19, 2018.

Audrey Geisel was a big supporter of UCSD, according to the Los Angeles Times. She donated $20 million to expand the college’s main library, which was renamed the Geisel Library, the newspaper reported.

“This is one that I think my adrenaline picks up every time I drive up the hill and think about the history here,” Ryan McGovern, one of the agents representing the home, told KSWB. “And one thing that really captures my attention is that if you had every resource financially and could choose anywhere in the world to live, he chose to live here.”

The home, built in 1950, has four bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, with an attached garage and swimming pool, according to its listing.

And of course, there is a kitchen, where the new owners can prepare green eggs and ham.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
presidiosentinel.com

No Longer America’s Finest City?

It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas

One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
VISTA, CA
iheart.com

Here Are The 5 Toys R Us Locations Opening In San Diego

In partnership with WHP Global, Macy's is bringing Toys"R"Us back to consumers by setting up shops within every Macy's store in America. The rollout began in late July and will be complete by October 15, 2022. The in-store shops will be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (depending on the store's location) with a larger footprint being added during the holidays.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
townandtourist.com

35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)

Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Barry
Person
Theodor Geisel
KRON4 News

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Coast News

New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site

SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Kswb Tv#The Sacramento Bee#Fox#The Geisel Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy