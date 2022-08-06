ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

LeRoy Butler leaps into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By ROB MAADDI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gm4oU_0h7TaaqH00
Hall of Fame Football Former NFL player Leroy Butler unveils his bust before speaking during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)

CANTON, Ohio — (AP) — LeRoy Butler leaped into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the same enthusiasm he celebrated big plays at Lambeau Field.

The four-time All-Pro safety was the first of eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“DJ Khaled said it best: 'God did,'” Butler began, referencing the song. “When you play for the Green Bay Packers, a lot of doors open up. When you win a Super Bowl, more doors open up. When you’re picked for the Hall of Fame, football heaven opens up. It’s rare company.”

Butler drew cheers from Jaguars fans in attendance to see Tony Boselli’s induction when he mentioned growing up in Jacksonville.

“Thank you, Duval,” Butler said. “My mom, growing up in poverty, she made us think rich every day because it’s not about what you have on or what you have, it’s how you act.”

Butler helped restore Green Bay’s glory days during a 12-year career. His versatility as a safety set the standard for a new wave at the position and earned him a spot on the league’s All-Decade team of the 1990s.

Butler originated the “Lambeau Leap” and had a key sack in Green Bay’s Super Bowl victory over New England. He fell just short of becoming the first player in league history to finish his career with 40 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Sam Mills, the 5-foot-9 linebacker nicknamed "Field Mouse" during his 12-year career with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, was inducted posthumously after Butler. An inspirational figure, Mills overcame tremendous odds to even reach the NFL.

Mills played Division III college football and was not drafted. He was cut by the Cleveland Browns and Toronto Argonauts of the CFL and began his professional career with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars. Jim Mora, who coached the Stars, brought him to New Orleans in 1986 and Mills never looked back.

“He was told he wasn’t good enough to play college football or big enough to play professional football and at the age of 27, he wasn’t young enough to play in the NFL and yet here we are today celebrating,” said Melanie Mills, Sam’s widow.

Mills made 1,265 tackles, had 23 fumble recoveries, forced 22 fumbles, had 20 1/2 sacks and intercepted 11 passes in 12 seasons. He also was part of the first four playoff teams in Saints history and the first in Panthers history.

Mills became an assistant coach with the Panthers after his retirement. He was diagnosed with intestinal cancer before the 2003 season but kept coaching during his treatment and made what is known as his “Keep pounding” speech on the eve of the club’s Super Bowl matchup with New England at the end of that season.

Mills died in April 2005 at age 45. His “Keep pounding” remains the Panthers’ tag line.

In a year with no first-ballot candidates, the inductees endured long waits to make the Hall.

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour didn't wait too long to taste success in the NFL. He was part of three Super Bowl championship teams in his first four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Seymour pointed out the defensive stalwarts on those teams but didn’t mention Tom Brady by name.

“We had a young quarterback, but we made it work,” Seymour said, drawing chuckles from the crowd.

Seymour had 57 1/2 career sacks in 12 seasons, the first eight in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

“I’m overwhelmed with humility because it’s not about what this says about me but what it says about we and what we can do together,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude because I didn’t get here alone. None of us did. None of us could have.”

The 42-year-old Seymour choked up thanking his wife, Tanya.

“Football is what I do, but family is who I am,” he said. “Thank you for everything you added to my life. This day belongs to my family. Scripture teaches your riches are in your family.”

Seymour called his three children his “greatest joy.”

“Of everything I accomplished, there’s no greater honor than being your dad,” he said.

Seymour praised Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Raiders owner Al Davis and his son, Mark Davis.

He credited his success to the lessons he learned from Patriots coach Bill Belichick: work hard, be meticulous in your preparation, support your teammates and respect your opponents.

“This wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Coach Belichick,” Seymour said.

Longtime head of officiating Art McNally gave a video speech after he was inducted as a contributor.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Canton, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Ohio State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Yardbarker

Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?

David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React

It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp. Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Tom Hall
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame

The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiver depth, but team owner Jerry Jones is not one bit concerned about it. Instead, he expressed his confidence that the weapons the team has are enough to help them contend. With James Washington sustaining an injury recently and Michael Gallup...
NFL
Sportico

Rob Walton’s $4.65B Purchase of Broncos Approved by NFL Owners

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was approved unanimously as the next owner of the Denver Broncos today at a special NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis. The sale is expected to close later this month. The billionaire Walmart heir reached an agreement to pay $4.65 billion for the Broncos in June, the highest price ever for a sports franchise. The previous record price for a sports team was $3.3 billion, set when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and operating rights to the Barclays Center in 2019. It was the first sale of an NFL franchise since 2018,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Lambeau Leap#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Hall Of Fame#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy