3-car collision in West Valley claims the life of one passenger

Read on ksltv.com
Julene Mathews
3d ago
Such a bad corner. I used to live in the house on that corner. Bad accidents so very often. People opened my gate trying to use the phone and released my dogs causing one to be hit. West Valley needs to do something about this intersection.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City
A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
KSLTV
Friends save man pinned under car in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a terrifying scene in West Valley City Sunday night after a reckless and speeding car flew off of Redwood Road and into a crowd of people, trapping one man underneath. The crash occurred at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road.
KSLTV
Police: Hit and run crash causes gas leak, suspect fled on bicycle
SALT LAKE CITY — A truck driver caused a gas leak after hitting a building and fleeing the scene Monday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, a male driver hit a building’s gas meter with his truck near 2050 South Redwood Road around 9:25 a.m. Witnesses told...
KSLTV
Crowd lifts car off man after suspected DUI driver crashes through wall
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after police say he crashed through a retaining wall and into the parking lot of an apartment complex. Lt. Julie Jorgensen with the West Valley City Police Department said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at The Redwood apartments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two seriously injured in Weber County motorcycle accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after a motorcycle accident Sunday, authorities say. At 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Airlife Utah were dispatched to a motorcycle accident at the top of Monte Cristo. One […]
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police finds missing Layton girl, safe and reunited with family
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has already been through some severe trauma. Her past experiences have added to the urgency in finding her safe. KSL TV is not revealing details to avoid victimizing her again, but what she’s been through has added to concerns for her safety.
ksl.com
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing woman found alive several days after car crash
TREMONTON, Utah — A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile...
KSLTV
Police, family ask for the public’s help locating missing teen girl
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has already been through some severe trauma. Her past experiences have added to the urgency in finding her safe. KSL TV is not revealing details to avoid victimizing her again, but what she’s been through has added to concerns for her safety.
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
KSLTV
Surveillance video shows moments just before FrontRunner train fatally hits woman
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said Monday that basic awareness could have saved the life of a 33-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City. A new video released Monday showed the critical moments leading up to Michelle Leyba’s...
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3
MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Police search for missing Murray man with mental health needs
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are releasing more information about a missing Murray man with mental health needs who disappeared on Aug. 3. Murray Police say Victor Acosta Duran, 48, was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office located at 4989 S. State St. around 1 p.m. Duran headed to the post office with […]
KSLTV
Three critically injured following head-on crash in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Three people are in critical condition following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6. The crash happened at mile marker 206 just before 4 p.m. Friday. Trooper Mike Alexander with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 when it crossed into the westbound lanes and was t-boned by a Mazda 6, then rolled.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police cancel Silver Alert for Salt Lake City woman
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued for Ernistina “Tina” Campos of Salt Lake City woman who went missing early Saturday morning. No additional information was provided on Campos, 69. The alert was canceled at 3:12 p.m. Sunday.
kjzz.com
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
Comments / 3