Batches of Banana Boat’s Bestselling Hairspray Has Been Recalled For Having a High Amount of This Carcinogen

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Many companies have been wiring on the side of caution as of late, recalling multiple products, so no more harm is done to their customers. The newest company to do a mass recall is none other than the beloved sunscreen company Banana Boat. We’ve seen Banana Boat on shelves everywhere for what seems like forever, and chances are you or someone you know adores their SPF products.

However, on July 29, parent company Edgewell released a public press release, announcing that they’re voluntarily recalling three separate batches of Banana Boat’s Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30. This recall is held nationwide, asking people to check if their product matches with the contaminated batch.

This recall came after trace amounts of benzene was found, causing high levels of exposure in users. Benzene is a known carcinogen that’s been linked to leukemia. Per the CDC’s website , it’s also a natural part of “crude oil, gasoline, and cigarette smoke,” sometimes found in lubricants, dyes, and pesticides. (So keep an eye out on this ingredient when you’re shopping!)

To see if you have one of the recalled batches, please look for a matching lot code, expiration, and UPC. One batch had the UPC 0-79656-04041-8, lot code 20016AF, with an expiration date of Dec. 2022. Another recalled batch has the UPC number 0-79656-04041-8, lot code 20084BF, and an expiration date of Feb. 2022. The final batch had the UPC of 0-79656-04041-8, a 21139AF lot code, and expiration of April 2024.

If you have questions, Banana Boat recommends using this link to contact 1-888-686-3988 for reimbursement. This recall is only for this product, with Banana Boat ensuring the rest of its products haven’t been contaminated.

