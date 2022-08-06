ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Off-duty NYPD officer arrested for drunk driving in the BX

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An NYPD officer was arrested for drunk driving in the Bronx on Friday night, authorities said.

The 42-year-old cop, Joaquin Sepulveda, was off-duty when he was busted for drinking and driving just after 8 p.m., police said.

Sepulveda, who has been with the NYPD since 2004, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

This is not Sepulveda's first incident of bad behavior. Back in 2009, Sepulveda was found guilty of exposing his genitals to his colleagues during an internal disciplinary trial.

In 2017, Sepulveda was named in a lawsuit that the city settled for $15,000.

In 2020, an accusation against Sepulveda of abuse of authority was found to be substantiated.

