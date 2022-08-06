ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest

By Logan Smith
 3 days ago

Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest 00:22

A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect.

An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.

Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities.

An undated file photo of an Adams County Sheriff's Office vehicle. CBS

The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident.

Comments / 8

B.G. Gossamer
3d ago

I big thanks to LE for saving taxpayer dollars! Nothing wrong with this outcome.

Reply
5
 

