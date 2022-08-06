Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk

Read on www.kidnewsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 9, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Moose Fire has increased to a little under 73,000 acres as of the latest update and containment is at 18%. The Morgan Bar Campground, north of Salmon, has been closed to set-up a mobile base. Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Woodtick Fire stands at 5,162 acres and is spewing a lot of smoke into the air.
kidnewsradio.com
New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Rexburg is planning ahead for its future growth and increased traffic as it builds a roundabout at the intersection of West 7th South and Pioneer Road with the project on schedule to be completed by October 1, 2022. Keith Davidson, the Public...
kidnewsradio.com
City looking for solution for closed water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is working tp get rid of the now defunct giant water slide at still remains at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex. The slide has been inoperable for three years due to safety concerns with the steps of the structure.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 43.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Early season elk hunts are great options, but come with challenges
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s early season antlerless elk hunts have started, and hunters are already heading outdoors to take advantage of what looks to be a great season. While these early hunts have some advantages, hunting during hot weather requires extra precaution and special care to prevent spoiling of meat.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho celebrates Farmers Market Week
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is highlightinf Governor Brad Little’s proclamation of August 7-13, 2022, as Idaho Farmers Market Week. Idaho’s designation matches National Farmers Market Week. Farmers markets showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture. These markets continue to...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Zoo flamingos make their way back to their habitat
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes their flamingos back to their main habitat. On Tuesday, the zoo asked the public to attend for their “very special assignment.” They called it the “Flamingo Move.”. Attendees lined up and stood still, creating a “human...
kidnewsradio.com
Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Competition beefing up at Bonneville County Fair
BONNEVILLE, Idaho (KIFI) – Events are in full swing at the Bonneville County Fair, and the beef show has been a big draw. Crowds gathered at the Bonneville County fairgrounds to see this year’s prospective show cattle. Children ages 8 through 18 spent this past year raising cattle...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area. In a city council work session Monday, they sat down with city officers and staff to hear their ideas for resolutions. Chief Johnson of the Idaho Falls...
kidnewsradio.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The man had chest injuries and was unable to walk after he crashed Saturday in the Little Burns Creek area. Members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office,...
kidnewsradio.com
Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kidnewsradio.com
Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12. Classic car enthusiasts, Friday’s events are for you. Bring your classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle and join them...
kidnewsradio.com
Serve Idaho announces $375,000 in funding for AmeriCorps planning grants
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Up to five organizations will receive funding up to $75,000 each for planning grants...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls City Council approves tentative budget for 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls City Council tentatively approved a more than $3 million budget to be distributed between the city’s 11 departments with six enterprise funds. The budget focuses on advancing needs of a growing community and essential services for residents. The city council...
kidnewsradio.com
ISU School of Nursing works to meet increased need for mental health care
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s School of Nursing is seeing increased enrollment in its Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, helping alleviate a shortage of mental health professionals in the state. The entire state of Idaho is designated as a mental health care provider shortage area....
kidnewsradio.com
Flagship Homes annexation on Ammon P&Z’s agenda Monday
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A proposal to add a new development to the City of Ammon will be discussed at Ammon Planning and Zoning meeting Monday night. The public hearing is regarding a possible annexation and rezoning for residential and commercial use. The city has been in talks with...
kidnewsradio.com
Aug. 11 employer seminar focuses on Registered Apprenticeship Programs
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls area employers are invited to discuss Registered Apprenticeship Programs in a free seminar Thursday, Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can attend in person at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road, or online via Microsoft Teams.
kidnewsradio.com
Content Standards review for social studies, arts and humanities starts Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Committees of subject-area experts from across Idaho will hold virtual meetings Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning the process of reviewing and revising the Idaho Content Standards for social studies and arts and humanities. Interested members of the public are welcome to listen in. Idaho Content Standards,...
kidnewsradio.com
SIPH adds Novavax to COVID-19 vaccine options
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is adding the two dose Novavax vaccine to their clinic beginning Tuesday. Novavax is a protein-based, two-dose series vaccine for adults 18 years and older given 3 to 8 weeks apart. The vaccine uses traditional vaccination methods that have been used for decades and was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
Comments / 0