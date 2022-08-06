'It was one of the best feelings of my life': Beach to Beacon 10K returns

Read on fox23maine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Portland firefighters collect bike helmets for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland firefighters dropped off more than 40 bike helmets to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine in Portland Monday. The helmets were gathered during a helmet drive that ran throughout July. It all started because two firefighters say when they are out in the...
WPFO
Ask The I-Team: Have flight paths out of the Portland Jetport changed?
Earlier this summer, the Portland Jetport closed its runway for a major reconstruction project. It disrupted flight patterns across several communities while they used a backup runway, but most of that work has been completed. Reggie asked the CBS113 I-Team:. "Why are there still flights going over my home in...
WPFO
University of Maine begins search for new athletic director
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine will soon have a new athletic director. Monday, Ken Ralph announced he was leaving Orono to become the new AD at Southwestern University. Ralph has directed UMaine's athletic department for the past four years. His final day will be August 31. UMaine...
WPFO
Boats shine brightly in Casco Bay for 9th Annual Parade of Lights
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Boats shined brightly in Casco Bay Saturday night for the ninth annual Parade of Lights. Dozens of boats paraded through Portland Harbor and down the coast of South Portland. The annual event is hosted by the South Portland Lion's Club and the Southern York County Toys...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year
Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year. The last time the temperature reached 96 at the Portland Jetport was June 29, 2021. 96 is a new daily record high for August 7th (records go back to 1941). Old record for the date was 93 set in 2001 and also 2018.
WPFO
New protections for renters proposed in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New protections for renters will be a question on this year's ballot for Portland residents. A proposal would create a 90-day notice of lease termination or rent increase. It would also restrict rental deposits to one month’s rent, eliminate application fees, and limit annual rent increases to...
WPFO
Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
WPFO
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
WPFO
'Thieves are going to find a way:' New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Monday. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions," Portland Service Center Co-Owner Cody Webster said.
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Readfield
READFIELD (WGME) -- A Farmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Readfield over the weekend, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a motorist called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday and reported that a motorcycle was in a ditch with its headlight on near 234 Old Kents Hill Road.
WPFO
Missing 73 year-old Maine man found
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WGME) -- UPDATE: Mark Hagen has been safely located by police. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Mark Hagen. The Department says Hagen was last seen Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm when he left his home on Breakwater...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Portland City Council hears from residents on major ballot questions
PORTLAND (WGME) - Raising minimum wage and new protections for renters are just some of the questions on this year's ballot for Portland residents. Folks in Portland had their chance Monday night to speak their mind on six questions that they will be voting on in November. One proposal would...
WPFO
Eliot man accused of stalking New Hampshire student while working as school bus driver
GREENLAND, NH (WGME) – A Maine man who is a school bus driver in New Hampshire has been charged with interstate stalking. In court documents, officials say 39-year-old Michael Chick is accused of threating the lives of the boy’s family and asking for inappropriate pictures and videos. Chick...
WPFO
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
WPFO
'Cost-of-living crisis': Proposed minimum wage increase in Portland stirs controversy
The Portland City Council heard from the public Monday night on referendum questions before they appear on the November ballot. One that is getting a lot of attention is a proposal to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour. If passed, not only would this bump up hourly workers a...
WPFO
30 first responders help free woman whose leg got stuck between rocks in Buxton
BUXTON (WGME) -- It took 30 first responders to help free a 22-year-old woman after her leg got stuck between two rocks at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday. Buxton Fire and Rescue says crews responded to Pleasant Point Park near the Route 202 bridge around 5:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old female partially in the water with her knee stuck in the ledge that lines the banks of the Saco River.
WPFO
Police looking for information following shooting in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are looking for information after a person reportedly shot at two people in Lewiston over the weekend. According to police, three people were arguing near the Kennedy Park gazebo around 8 p.m. on Saturday when one person pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the two others involved in the argument.
Comments / 0