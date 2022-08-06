Kimball named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus

The Lassen Fire Safe Council announces a new leadership team poised to expand the mission of the nonprofit agency, with a renewed emphasis on local communities. “The LFSC board is taking a two-pronged approach to our mission, trying to meet the needs of multiple stakeholders,” said Ruth Morentz, LFSC Board Chair. “We are committed to doing more projects and engaging with the local community to help the individual landowner and small organizations. In support of this process, LFSC is committed to resuming monthly our general meetings where the public can engage with the organization and our partner agencies and learn more about our grants and community projects. We also will continue with large-scale projects, such as those on national forest lands.”

