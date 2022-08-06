Kimball named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus

Read on www.lassennews.com
Fire Safe Council announces new leadership team
The Lassen Fire Safe Council announces a new leadership team poised to expand the mission of the nonprofit agency, with a renewed emphasis on local communities. “The LFSC board is taking a two-pronged approach to our mission, trying to meet the needs of multiple stakeholders,” said Ruth Morentz, LFSC Board Chair. “We are committed to doing more projects and engaging with the local community to help the individual landowner and small organizations. In support of this process, LFSC is committed to resuming monthly our general meetings where the public can engage with the organization and our partner agencies and learn more about our grants and community projects. We also will continue with large-scale projects, such as those on national forest lands.”
Chamber Update
The Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors invites the public to a special Stakeholders Meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Jenson Hall with light refreshments. This meeting encourages members of the community to come together and discuss suggested goals for funds the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce received from a PG&E settlement. For more information or if you would like to address the board with a question or concern, call the Chamber office at 257-4323.
Robbins faces tough competition in California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest
All of us locals know Susanville’s Randy Robbins as a great photographer with two entries already accepted into the California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest — an event he has already won. According to a statement from the contest, “Yes, from sweet to fierce! The images present...
LCSO releases more information on Highway 395 explosive
According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:33 a.m., while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch. “Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
