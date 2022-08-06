Coppell business briefs: Federal Reserve of Dallas official speaking at Chamber event

Read on starlocalmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development
Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
starlocalmedia.com
Tax rate drops 5 cents after Frisco ISD Board of Trustees adotpts 2022 rate of $1.2129
Frisco ISD will see another decrease to its tax rate due to rising property values. The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees adopted a combined tax rate Monday of $1.2129 per $100 valuation, a 5.43-cent drop from the 2021 rate.
starlocalmedia.com
One Preston Station in Celina goes vertical, aims to provide 'southern gateway' to downtown
A project that aims to provide a “southern gateway” to Celina’s downtown is going vertical. At the beginning of August, Washington D.C.-based real estate firm J Street Companies announced that its One Preston Station project in Celina had gone vertical. The announcement comes after the firm broke ground on the project in July 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Allen awarded Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award
For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016.
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County provides monkeypox update, says disaster declaration not needed at this time
Collin County continues to monitor the monkeypox situation within the community. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has identified 14 cases of monkeypox and has already contacted each individual and their direct contacts. CCHCS provides guidance to those affected by the virus and vaccinations to individuals that have had close contact with a confirmed case. Collin County is prepared to vaccinate an expanded population of individuals who wish to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox as soon as additional vaccine is delivered by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
starlocalmedia.com
Toshiba's retail division opens innovation and incubation hub in Frisco
The retail industry is evolving, and retailers seek new and innovative ways to meet consumer demands across channels. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is establishing a strategic presence in Frisco, Texas, to attract high-tech talent and technology partners for developing new solutions and incubating future innovation. As a hub for the company’s initiatives to meet the growing demand to reimagine the store of the future, the expanded footprint will:
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Improvements are coming to 11 key intersections throughout Allen. See how the city is utilizing some of a $2 million grant
The City of Allen received a $2 million grant to enhance safety for key intersections throughout the city. The grant from Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program also includes $220,000 that will go toward improving 11 key intersections.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Steven Dorfmeister, one of the many Frisco volunteers helping to keep the city safe
Steven Dorfmeister moved to Frisco in 1992. Since then, he has become a director for the Frisco Police Volunteer Association, which provides volunteer service to the Frisco Police Department through patrols, service, events and support. The association, established in 2001, accounts for the greatest number of volunteer hours to the...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Q&A: How Michele and David Bernard's product landed on H-E-B's store shelves
David Bernard loved giving his homemade salsa as gifts to friends for years. Then, he and his wife, Michele, found themselves as finalists in the H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best contest. Today, the McKinney residents' product can now be found in H-E-B's shelves throughout the state. The couple are also regulars at the McKinney Farmer's Market in Chestnut Square.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD opens survey for parents, students and staff
Mesquite ISD is seeking stakeholder feedback as part of its ongoing review of the district's use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. MISD is looking for input from students, families, community members and staff regarding the district's response and the impact of the pandemic on education. Residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville community profile: Have you enjoyed live music in Lewisville lately? You probably have Daren Watkins to thank for that.
Daren Watkins is the special events coordinator for the city of Lewisville's Community Relations and Tourism department. As he explains in this Q&A profile, he ventured into this line of work after working for one of Star Local Media's papers, Mesquite News. Small world, huh?
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound will have a special election in November. Here's what you should know about it.
A special election will take place in Flower Mound on Nov. 8. The election was called in an unanimous vote in the Flower Mound Town Council's Monday meeting. With three propositions on the slate for this November's ballot, Flower Mound residents will determine the future of levied sales tax revenue, which continues to fund public safety and infrastructure programs throughout the town.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD hosts annual convocation to kick off school year
The Allen High School gym was full of energy on Tuesday morning for the annual Convocation celebration. Convocation is the traditional event to kick off the new school year for Allen ISD staff, and it is the only day of the year in which all staff members are under one roof. The show featured student performances from the Band, Color Guard, Tallenettes and Cheerleaders, and the campus principals got in on the fun with a ‘90s themed dance. The crowd was even treated with a special appearance from “Spartan Cheerleaders” Robin Bullock and Daniel Pitcock.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Glen Lang, Mesquite police sergeant who has served the community in several capacities.
Glenn Lang is a Mesquite Police Sergeant who started with the department in 2007. In his time at the Mesquite Police Department, he has filled a variety of roles including patrol, narcotics and a school resource officer at Mesquite High School.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony community profile: How Taylor Stonebarger pursued a childhood dream amid chronic illness
Taylor Stonebarger is a visual artist who lives in The Colony with her husband Jake. While working at Liberty Mutual and working towards being an actuary, chronic illnesses (including an autoimmune disease) impeded her work and prompted her to take Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) leave. While ensiled in her...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite welcomes students back to school
Police officers, firefighters and members of the city of Mesquite staff helped welcome Mesquite ISD students back to school for the new school year on Tuesday morning. Mesquite Police Department officials will be present at many schools the first week to support students and their families. In addition, Mesquite Fire Department had fire engines parked near several schools today on the first day and displayed new “Please Slow Down, School Back In Session” banners.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney North rekindles old, new rivalries in travel-heavy district
Although realignment kept the McKinney North football team in District 7-5A Division I, the landscape around the Bulldogs has changed quite a bit. The UIL swapped out former district bunkmates Highland Park, Sherman and Wylie East and welcomed Forney, Lancaster, Lufkin and North Mesquite into the fold, creating a district where road games become road trips more often than not. North's closest commute would be approximately 40 miles to Mesquite, with lengthy excursions in store against Tyler (120 miles), Longview (156) and Lufkin (209).
Comments / 0