Norcross senior Kyra Andrews is talented in running, music and more

Read on www.gwinnettprepsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Super Six Football, Collins Hill's Ethan Davis
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Getting to Know: Collins Hill softball coach Kali Turner
Kali Turner was hired as the head softball coach at Collins Hill, where she will work as a physical education teacher. Turner, who played softball at East Hall High School and the University of North Georgia, is building a house in Gainesville with her fiancé Dylan Dalton. In this...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With so much entertainment in the Atlanta scene, there’s never a shortage of things to do or shows to see. This week, we’ve got a lot of megastars hitting stages all around ATL. Make sure to take in one of these shows this week!. Bad Bunny. The Grammy...
BET
37th Annual Stellar Awards: Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Closes Out the Night with an Unforgettable Performance
No gospel award show is complete without the musical styling from award-winning musician Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music. During the 37th annual Stellar Gospel Awards, hosted by artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, the frequent collaborators were joined onstage by fellow Gospel artists Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, and Zacardi Cortez for the final performance of the night for an energy-packed presentation of “The Prayer of Jabez” and “Bless Me” which was also accompanied by a surprise appearance from the Prairie View Drumline from Prairie View A&M University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
Mark Arum has your chance to see ATL Live
Listen this week to The Mark Arum Show for your chance to win tickets to see ATL Live featuring Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022!. Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/08/2022 - 08/12/2022. Open to legal...
Red and Black
GUEST COLUMN: Stay home Georgia Tech!
As an avid Bulldog fan and longtime follower of college football, Jeff Chaumba’s article on the addition of the Georgia Institute of Technology into the Southeastern Conference piqued my interest. However, I must disagree with his claims. Georgia Tech moving to the SEC is not in the best interest...
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
Eater
Personal Chef to Several Rap Stars Opens Two Restaurants This Fall in Downtown Atlanta
Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams, who served as a private chef to rappers like Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar as well as to filmmaker Tyler Perry, plans to open two new restaurants in downtown Atlanta this fall. All-day breakfast spot Betty Sue’s and to-go restaurant Binky’s take...
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
newnanceo.com
New Studio Space to Attract Big-Budget Features, Create More Jobs for Georgians
As Georgia officially passes the “hidden gem” stage when it comes to the film and television industry, more studios are getting in the game. While cinematic touchstones like 1972’s “Deliverance” and 1991’s “Fried Green Tomatoes” put Georgia on the big screen, the state’s film industry skyrocketed in recent years, cementing itself as a primary filming location with blockbuster hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and record-busting shows like “Stranger Things.”
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Atlanta
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Atlanta on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor. #30. Jake’s Ice...
Local theatre companies ready to kick off their 2022-23 seasons
Atlanta’s theatre companies are in pre-production and rehearsals for their new seasons, which includes Broadway musicals, world premieres, and classics by Shakespeare and Cole Porter. Aurora TheatreThe Lawrenceville theatre kicks off its 27th season with Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” which runs Aug. 18 to Sept. 11. The magical nanny and her chimney sweep sidekick Bert teach […] The post Local theatre companies ready to kick off their 2022-23 seasons appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Stereogum
Pro-Gun Activist Who Got Music Midtown Canceled Says He’ll Challenge Georgia Amphitheaters Next
Earlier in August, the Atlanta music festival Music Midtown was canceled due to Georgia gun laws, aka the Safe Carry Protection Act, a law rebranded by critics as the “Guns Everywhere” law, which allows people to carry guns in bars, churches, schools, private businesses (when permitted by owners), and on publicly owned land like Piedmont Park, where Music Midtown takes place. A Georgia-based gun-rights activist named Phillip Evans originally challenged the festival’s weapons ban, writing on his blog that he contacted Live Nation president Peter Conlon saying that the ban is impossible to enforce. Evans also posted on Music Midtown’s Facebook page, encouraging ticketholders to file a lawsuit against Live Nation “for their stated intent to infringe upon your rights.” Now, in a new interview with Billboard, Evans says he would challenge Live Nation’s overall weapons policy in its Georgia amphitheaters.
Atlanta Daily World
Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration
Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.
Comments / 0