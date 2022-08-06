Pierpont CTC welcomes new and transfer students to campus with orientation, picnic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington is teaching his players to take a page from the book of David Copperfield or Criss Angel. Not that the Mountaineer assistant wants them to make opposing defensive backs disappear — although that wouldn’t hurt. Instead, he want them to make everything look the same, to use misdirection and eliminate visual cues as they run their routes. That can help give them the upper hand as they battle savvy cover corners and physical safeties looking to gain an edge from reading them.

