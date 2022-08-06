Pierpont CTC welcomes new and transfer students to campus with orientation, picnic

Read on www.wvnews.com
WVU biology professor Kevin Daly
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Kevin Daly, biology professor at West Virginia University, is …
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Vienna and Parsons
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wood and Tucker counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
Terra Alta Library wraps up summer program
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library Summer Reading Program “Ocean of Possibilities” was held during June, with 14 students and several adults participating. Wednesday’s were “Fun Days” for story time, crafts and games. A party was held June 29 at the Terra Alta Park for the kids. Games and refreshments were provided. At the end of the party certificates and book bags with gifts were given out.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Parks and Rec Commission reorganizes with new sports management position
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission created the new role of sports management director, a position that's taken over the organization's assistant director role and given MCPARC more of a sports and recreation focus. MCPARC Executive Director Tony Michalski said...
Community calendar
• Preston County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at noon at St. Sebastian Church, Kingwood. Make reservations with Shirley at 304-864-4193.
WVU asks for citizens help with 'blotchy' bass study
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and the...
Free concert scheduled
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Southern Baptist Church will host a free concert by Uganda Soul Inc., which was previously known as Al Anderson and Friends, at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The church is located across from WFSP Radio Station on W.Va. 7 west of Kingwood, at 18508 Veterans Memorial Highway. A love offering will be received to support the group’s ministry to Uganda.
Students solve crime in summer forensics class
KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools hosted a one-week forensics-based STEM camp this summer, with 18 participants in grades sixth through eighth. Participants investigated a mock crime scene that occurred along the Cheat River, titled “The Case of the Contaminated Creek.” Friends of the Cheat partnered with Preston County Schools to allow teachers to set up the scene, which included a dummy and multiple pieces of evidence in a taped off area.
Notebook: 'Weight and see' part of WVU approach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The best approach to West Virginia’s upcoming season is the one they are taking themselves, sort of a “weight and see” kind of approach. It seems, when there are media opportunities, much of the talk is about weight.
Angelo Alastanos
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Council to discuss full-time city attorney position, city manager search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session and special session Thursday, with discussion including a potential new city attorney position and the search for a new city manager. Council will discuss the creation of a full-time attorney position for the city at...
Commission to discuss EMS funding again
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners will again be taking up the question of EMS funding at a work session after this week’s regular meeting. The work session comes a week after a motion by Commissioner Dave Price to pay out a quarterly payment to the county’s ambulance squads from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds died for lack of a second.
West Virginia University biology prof using 7-figure fed grant to study brain circuits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Kevin Daly, biology professor at West Virginia University, is studying how the brain coordinates movement and sensory function in animals, which may lead to a better understanding of how the different senses are integrated by the nervous system in humans. The National Science Foundation...
Joyce Melvina Lowther Moore
BELINGTON — Joyce Melvina Lowther Moore, age 58, a resident of Belington, departed this life Saturday August 6, 2022, in Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Death was following a period of declining health. She was born on June 7, 1964, in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Argel...
Shinnston City Council discusses funding sources for possible new city hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston City Council at a regular meeting this week discussed the need for a new city hall, and how grant funding might be obtained to help make the goal a reality. Shinnston's city hall building, located in a former dentist office downtown, is...
Tunnelton Depot
TUNNELTON — It was a train tunnel that gave one Preston County town its name. Tunnelton was named for its location at the eastern end of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad tunnel, otherwise known as the Kingwood Tunnel, or Mammoth Tunnel, that was built in 1854 at Cassady’s Summit. At that time it was the longest tunnel in the world.
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
Path to playing time is in the details for WVU juco, freshmen receivers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington is teaching his players to take a page from the book of David Copperfield or Criss Angel. Not that the Mountaineer assistant wants them to make opposing defensive backs disappear — although that wouldn’t hurt. Instead, he want them to make everything look the same, to use misdirection and eliminate visual cues as they run their routes. That can help give them the upper hand as they battle savvy cover corners and physical safeties looking to gain an edge from reading them.
