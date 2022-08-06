Nancy Flood-Golembeck: Behind the chaos

This is not the column I had intended to write. As I was developing another theme, I kept getting nudges from the back of my mind and I knew I had to change course. Because there is so much confusion and despair about the appalling events which continue to assault us from so many different directions with increasing rapidity, I felt compelled to write about these conditions and to attempt to put them into perspective from a Baha’i point of view.

Whether it’s melting bridges in London, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the seemingly endless COVID variants and subvariants worldwide or the proliferation of hate groups and the horror of innocent children being slaughtered in their classrooms in our own country, it’s obvious that humanity is in peril.

The confusion and despair I alluded to above are understandable reactions to the current chaos. It’s also understandable that people are desperately searching for an explanation of its root cause. Some may theorize that humanity is doomed, that God has abandoned us if, indeed, there is a God. Others think that the end of the world is at hand. Baha’i teachings assert that it’s not the end of the world that’s coming but the end of the world as we know it. As John F. Medina puts it in his book, "America’s Sacred Calling: Building a New Spiritual Reality," "In essence the world as we know it is coming to an end. This does not mean that the world is coming to a physical end. Rather, it means that the old, outworn ideas, assumptions, values, practices and institutions of the current world are destined to die out."

But why is this happening now? Baha’is firmly believe that our Creator, far from abandoning us, has always had a plan for humanity and that He has guided that plan through the ages by sending us His Messengers to successively reveal the ever-evolving stages of His plan. These Messengers — Moses, Buddha, Jesus, Mohammed, The Bab and Baha’u’llah, to name a few, have each nurtured us with the bread of life and the living waters of God’s Word for the time and the people to whom they were sent. They were there to guide mankind through its infancy, childhood and adolescence. We are now on the verge of adulthood and the next stage of our social and spiritual evolution: the unification of the peoples of the world, the time spoken of by Daniel, when “nation shall not lift up sword against nation,” the time of the “one fold and one shepherd“ mentioned in the New Testament book of John.

But why such violence? Why such chaos? Baha’is believe that there is a two-fold process happening as we transition to our next evolutionary stage. We are witnessing both the breakdown or death of the old ways and the birth of the new. The breaking down of the old is what we are supremely aware of now. It is also something Baha’is have been told to expect for many decades. Hence, passages such as this: “A tempest, unprecedented in its violence . . . catastrophic in its immediate effects, unimaginably glorious in its ultimate consequences, is at present sweeping the face of the earth . . . Bewildered, agonized and helpless, humanity watches the great and mighty wind of God invading the remotest and fairest regions of the earth, rocking its foundations, deranging its equilibrium, sundering its nations, . . .uprooting its institutions, dimming its light and harrowing up the souls of its inhabitants . . . This judgement of God . . .is both a retributory calamity and an act of holy and supreme discipline. It is at once a visitation from God and a cleansing process for all mankind. Its fires punish the perversity of the human race, and weld its component parts into one organic, indivisible, world-embracing community. Mankind is being simultaneously called upon to give account of its past actions and is being purged and prepared for its future mission.” (From the book "The Promised Day is Come" by Shoghi Effendi).

Writing about the above quotation, Medina says, “This prophetic passage makes it clear that the tormenting trials and tribulations that humanity is increasingly experiencing are intended to purge and prepare mankind for its ‘future mission’. It is through these calamities that mankind will be prodded to evolve to its highest stage of material and spiritual development and to fulfill its glorious true destiny.”

All of us, regardless of belief, are caught up in this storm of “tormenting trials and tribulations.” No one gets a pass, and it seems likely that things will get worse as the old systems crumble and, as Medina puts it, “People who place their hopes upon such economic, political, legal and technological reforms will be grievously disappointed when they continue to see the worldwide system crashing down under the weight of disunity, injustice, violence and moral corruption.”

My purpose in writing this column is not to spread doom and gloom! Although things are crumbling around us, remember that there is a new world being born at the same time. People of good will, of all faiths and backgrounds, are striving to bring about new ways to create vibrant communities, and ways to weather the storm together. My hope is to highlight some of these nascent efforts, including those happening right here in our own area, in my next column.

Nancy Flood-Golembeck is a retired teacher and longtime member of the Baha’i faith.