Suspect in deadly Mirage shooting appears in Las Vegas court

wearegreenbay.com
49-year-old Manitowoc man identified as Las Vegas hotel shooting victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Thursday. Auctrius DeWayne Milner Sr., 49, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Milner’s death is being investigated as a...
news3lv.com
Man stabs father to death near Bonanza, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was stabbed to death by his son this morning near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Investigators say the victim and his son, 21-year-old Jacob Racilis were involved in a dispute inside the apartment. During the dispute, Racilis stabbed the victim. Racilis...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect in shooting near Sahara, Fort Apache
Should slot machines be allowed in strip clubs? Clark County leaders revisit 42-year-old rule. First day of school ‘smoother’ than last year in Clark County. Shaw's family was contacted by police for DNA samples. Students miss first day of school because of registration issues. Children were turned away...
Man booked on murder charge in North Las Vegas
Police took a man into custody on Monday in connection with a man's shooting death last month, officials said.
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek help locating suspected shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot multiple times at a Las Vegas apartment complex, and the shooting suspect has not been located, police said. According to police, on Aug 4, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex near South Fort Apache Road, and Sahara Avenue. Arriving officers located the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate stabbing near Pecos, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday. LVMPD said North Las Vegas Police initially responded to North Vista Hospital on Aug. 6 after the victim was dropped off with a stab wound. The victim later died, and NLVPD began investigating. Eventually, NLVPD...
KTNV
Two separate fatal crashes killed two pedestrians, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have confirmed that there have been two separate fatal crashes on Tuesday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Police say evidence at the...
'Street Outlaws' mourns Ryan Fellows death; show filming north of Las Vegas
41-year-old Ryan Fellows, star of "Street Outlaws" died. TMZ said they learned that he died in a crash during filming. NDOT confirmed that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
2022 traffic-related deaths match deaths reported this time last year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New data indicates that Nevada's fatality count currently equals the number of deaths reported in 2021. According to the data sent out by the Nevada State Police's Department of Public Safety, 211 fatalities have been reported as of July 31. This number is up 0%...
Las Vegas prosecutors seek death penalty for parents charged with 8-year-old’s murder
rs intend to seek the death penalty in the case against two Las Vegas parents accused of killing their 8-year-old son, court records showed.
Driver flees scene after deadly pedestrian crash near Flamingo, Arville
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating after another deadly crash Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead. Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead. Police said […]
‘Street Outlaws’ star Ryan Fellows killed in crash while filming near Las Vegas
A cast member of the TV show "Street Outlaws" died Sunday morning in a crash north of Las Vegas, police and officials with the show confirmed.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street racing star died in a crash while filming in Las Vegas, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Harry Allen Power Plant. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
PHOTOS: Suspects stole from disabled victim at gas station, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of stealing from a disabled victim. Police said that on Friday, Aug. 5, the suspects entered a gas station near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard at around 1:18 a.m. The two then allegedly went up to the […]
8newsnow.com
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
news3lv.com
Four pedestrians hit by cars before 9 am on Tuesday, 3 pronounced dead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating several deadly crashes on our roadways. Police say around 4 a.m., they received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
