California man sentenced to 48 months in Brooklyn Federal Court for defrauding Amex of more than $4.7 million

UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."Ash JurbergTexas State
magicofmiles.com
Homeless Man Used Stolen Identities to Stay in New York Hotels
Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. The movie “Catch Me If You Can” was based on the true story of a man who lived life...
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
Staten Island Dunkin’ to pay $260K in fines, restitution for violating NYC worker laws
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Eltingville Dunkin’ located at 680 Arthur Kill Rd. must pay $260,000 in restitution and civil penalties after it was found to have violated nearly all aspects of the city’s Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws. Dunkin Donuts and the...
Leaders of Newark, NJ luxury car theft ring sentenced to 16 years in prison
NEWARK — The two leaders of an auto theft ring targeting luxury vehicles have been sentenced to a combined 16 years in state prison. Kian Barber, 37, of Newark, and David Manning, 30, of East Orange led the operation that stole and trafficked 18 high-end cars valued at over $1 million, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.
wshu.org
Nassau County reaches $650,000 settlement for false arrest of former Black female cop
The Nassau County Legislature has approved a $650,000 settlement to offer a former county police officer. Republican legislators approved the settlement on Monday with the entire Democratic caucus abstaining. The Democrats said they are awaiting further details. Dolores Sharpe is a 20-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department. In...
Megalandlord Bought Rent-Controlled Apartments Then Forced Tenants Out of Them
A megalandlord in New York City bought a series of small, rent-controlled apartment buildings in gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhoods then systematically forced tenants out of them so they could jack up the rents, according to a settlement with New York State’s Attorney General. The finding comes on the heels of...
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
International Business Times
In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis
In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake. The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.
After Eight Years on the Run, NYC Murder Suspect Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Troy...
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Wife of ‘duck sauce killer’ wants gun charges against her dropped, citing husband’s suicide note
The wife of the late ‘duck sauce killer’ wants her husband’s suicide note to be used as evidence to get the gun possession case against her dropped, a letter filed by her lawyer in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday reveals. Dorothy Hirsch alleges her spouse, Glenn Hirsch made it clear in his last, rambling missive that any firearms found in her Briarwood home were his and his alone. “I want to ...
Subway rider, 73, punched in face on Lower Manhattan train
A 73-year-old man was punched in the face aboard a Lower Manhattan subway train Sunday evening, police said. The victim was on a southbound 2 train at the Park Place station when another man slugged him, according to police.
UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning
Plus: Texas governor sends buses of migrants to New York The post UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning appeared first on Documented.
'I hate Mexicans,' attacker tells subway rider after punching her in face on Brooklyn train
A 41-year-old woman was punched multiple times in the face on a Brooklyn subway train Monday by a woman who told her she “hates Mexicans,” the NYPD said as its Hate Crime Task Force investigates.
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
Facebook Users Think They've Seen Newark Burglary Suspect Before — Perhaps On Silver Screen?
Newark police were hoping for some leads on a burglary, but so far all they've got are people cracking jokes. Ring footage captured a burglar who removed the doorbell camera from a 700 block of South 11th Street just before midnight July 24, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
New images show Columbia grad student before attack
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student. They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward. Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure. His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
