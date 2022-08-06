Abilene soccer camp launches refugee-designed soccer balls around the world

Read on www.keranews.org
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Hidden Gems: Sweetwater Goodwill gives employee purpose, helps community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Hidden Gem isn’t always an item in a store or food in a restaurant. Sometimes, it’s the employees. An example of this is Dimitri Karnes, who is a well-known face for those who make the trip to Goodwill West Texas – Sweetwater. Working there for close to 10 years, Karnes has […]
brownwoodnews.com
Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
ktxs.com
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
brownwoodnews.com
Cross Plains teen succumbs to injuries following weekend vehicle accident
One of the two Cross Plains teen boys involved in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries. According to KTAB, Ryan Hopkins, who would have been a senior, passed away Monday. The other teen in the accident, Bentley Hall, is recovering from surgery on a broken...
City of Eastland enters Stage 4 water restrictions, reduces supply by 40%
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Eastland moved into Stage 4 of its drought contingency plan Monday, due to a mechanical issue with the city’s water supply. According to the City of Eastland, Stage 4 entails the following restrictions: NO outdoor watering of any kind, including; Grass/ lawns Vehicles Sidewalks Driveways Buildings NO filling […]
UPDATE: Boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital. UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Abilene Police told KTAB/KRBC the call of a car versus pedestrian came through just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. It took place at the […]
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident (Cross Plains, TX)
Police reports state that 2 people were severely injured in an early morning car crash on Sunday. Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a teen driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast on US 84.
ktxs.com
Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
APD searches for suspect in Tuesday morning report of shots fired in South Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A stretch of South 27th Street was blocked off Tuesday morning when the Abilene Police Department (APD) received reports of shots fired in a nearby home. Police said nobody was hurt, but officers were still looking for the shooting suspect later Tuesday morning. APD alerted the public, via a Facebook post, […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
‘We’re failing our community’: Lake Sweetwater VFD requests emergency response boat
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Facebook Post by the Lake Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) put out a call to the community, seeking donations for an emergency response boat. VFD Chief Pete Gizzi said the crew currently has no way of responding to emergencies on the water. “Being just 100 yards from the water, I […]
colemantoday.com
Slight Chance for Rain This Week
Small, subtle changes in the weather are evident this weekend and more are to come this week. You may have seen additional cloud cover and even a few small showers on Saturday afternoon. The extra cloudiness resulted in a high temperature of 98 degrees at Coleman Municipal Airport, the first day below 100 in quite some time. The low Sunday morning was 75. It sort of felt cool. Looking ahead to this week, there is a slight 20% chance for rain Tuesday, up to a 30-40% chance Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Don't expect totals to be much. Forecast models suggest a tenth to a quarter inch in areas that receive rain. High temperatures this week continue to range between 97-100. Small, subtle changes but at least a diversion from the low 100's and no chance for rain.
ktxs.com
Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home
CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
