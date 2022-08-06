Abilene soccer camp launches refugee-designed soccer balls around the world

Small, subtle changes in the weather are evident this weekend and more are to come this week. You may have seen additional cloud cover and even a few small showers on Saturday afternoon. The extra cloudiness resulted in a high temperature of 98 degrees at Coleman Municipal Airport, the first day below 100 in quite some time. The low Sunday morning was 75. It sort of felt cool. Looking ahead to this week, there is a slight 20% chance for rain Tuesday, up to a 30-40% chance Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Don't expect totals to be much. Forecast models suggest a tenth to a quarter inch in areas that receive rain. High temperatures this week continue to range between 97-100. Small, subtle changes but at least a diversion from the low 100's and no chance for rain.

