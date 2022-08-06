Saturday morning weather: Light winds, muggy conditions, hybrid weather pattern

Read on www.kitv.com
As the temperature rose over the weekend, Kahului saw heat records fall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past weekend was a hot one, especially for Kahului residents. According to NOAA, the mercury hit 96 degrees in Kahului on Saturday, breaking the old record of 94 set in 1972. And that wasn’t the only record broken in Kahului over the weekend:. On Friday,...
Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers
Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
Ban on disposable bodyboards goes into effect on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ban on disposable bodyboards is now effect in Maui County. Boards made of polystyrene cannot be sold or rented. Officials said the ban was created because the boards break easily and spread foam on the beach creating an environmental hazard. The ban was passed unanimously by...
Maui County gets $25M grant for Waiale Road extension
The County of Maui has been awarded $25 million for the Waiale Road extension.
Water regulation is newest roadblock to Maui housing
When bureaucracy grows, housing does not. That’s because more bureaucracy nearly always results in more regulation and delays — and I hope someday soon the majority of our policymakers in Hawaii will figure this out. The latest bureaucratic wrench to be thrown into the gears of homebuilding, especially...
Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances
Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
Ready for Maui’s new disposable bodyboard ban?
A new law banning the sale, rental, and distribution of disposable polystyrene bodyboards goes into effect on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Department of Health approves reopening of Lahaina restaurant, violations corrected
The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a green placard to a Lahaina restaurant, and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected. Lahaina Fish Company located at 831 Front Street, Lahaina, had received a red placard on...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
A bill on Maui that would allow homeless people to sleep in their cars passed first hearing
MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui County councilmembers came up with a simple solution to fight homelessness – to allow people to sleep in the cars on public property. The bill passed its initial hearing on Aug. 5. Co-author, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said she hopes this will serve...
Mayor proposes to buy former ʻIao Valley Lodge from Nature Conservancy for $1.5M
Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted a proposal to the Maui County Council to purchase the acreage and the structure that was the former ʻĪao Valley Lodge in ʻĪao Valley for $1.5 million from the Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The property will be leased to the Ke Kula...
US Health & Human Services Dept. awards $786K to Hawaiʻi Community Health Centers
Today, during National Health Center Week, the US Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $786,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to 12 community health centers in Hawaiʻi to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. The funding includes $65,500...
