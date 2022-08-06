ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Saturday morning weather: Light winds, muggy conditions, hybrid weather pattern

By Malika Dudley
 3 days ago
Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers

Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
Ban on disposable bodyboards goes into effect on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ban on disposable bodyboards is now effect in Maui County. Boards made of polystyrene cannot be sold or rented. Officials said the ban was created because the boards break easily and spread foam on the beach creating an environmental hazard. The ban was passed unanimously by...
Water regulation is newest roadblock to Maui housing

When bureaucracy grows, housing does not. That’s because more bureaucracy nearly always results in more regulation and delays — and I hope someday soon the majority of our policymakers in Hawaii will figure this out. The latest bureaucratic wrench to be thrown into the gears of homebuilding, especially...
Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances

Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
US Health & Human Services Dept. awards $786K to Hawaiʻi Community Health Centers

Today, during National Health Center Week, the US Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $786,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to 12 community health centers in Hawaiʻi to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. The funding includes $65,500...
