FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
WLWT 5
Driver of stolen car leads police on chase, crashes into another vehicle in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — A police chase of a stolen vehicle led to a crash with entrapment Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a little after 7 p.m. a stolen Jeep fled the scene after police attempted to stop it on I-75. The vehicle turned into the Franklin Walmart parking lot and drove around the building, before hitting another car, police said.
WLWT 5
Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
WLWT 5
Blue Ash Police investigating after officer finds injured 8-year-old boy, woman fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Blue Ash police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot and a young boy was found injured Tuesday. According to police, on Aug. 9 around 12:30 p.m. Officer Pete Bronner discovered an 8-year-old boy with a severe leg injury walking along Williamson Road. Police said...
WLWT 5
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
WLWT 5
Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — 7:00 p.m. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Butler County. Officials say around 9 p.m., Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle south on Roosevelt Ave. Authorities say Dominique Tarrance, 24, was driving a PT Cruiser north on Roosevelt Ave. when they attempted to make...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
WLWT 5
Armed suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI building dead after standoff, police say
An armed suspect is dead after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building led to a standoff in rural in Clinton County, according to officials with Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it started around 9 a.m. when an armed man attempted to breach FBI...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
WLWT 5
Police: Body of woman missing from northern Kentucky nursing home found in nearby woods
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — The body of a missing woman was found Wednesday in a wooded area near the nursing home she walked away from several days ago. According to police, 67-year-old Sherry Moore was reported missing Aug. 4 after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on interstate in Norwood after a crash
NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Norwood due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Rookwood Commons, under the overpass for Smith Road/Edmondson Road.
WLWT 5
New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
WLWT 5
Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break
WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Symmes Township for a culvert replacement
LOVELAND-MADEIRA CORRIDOR, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this week. Engineers will close East Kemper Road between Loveland Madeira and Twightwee roads for a culvert replacement beginning Thursday, August 11. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, August...
WLWT 5
Crash closes ramp from I-75 to I-74 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The westbound ramp to I-74 from northbound I-75 is closed after a crash, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 5:37 p.m. There is no timetable for when the exit will...
WLWT 5
Police: State Line Road in Greendale will close until noon, Tuesday
Greendale, Indiana — Greendale police have closed State Line Road between US-50 and Stephens Road, Tuesday. Police say the road will remain closed until noon for road work. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
