Colerain Township, OH

WLWT 5

Driver of stolen car leads police on chase, crashes into another vehicle in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A police chase of a stolen vehicle led to a crash with entrapment Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a little after 7 p.m. a stolen Jeep fled the scene after police attempted to stop it on I-75. The vehicle turned into the Franklin Walmart parking lot and drove around the building, before hitting another car, police said.
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — 7:00 p.m. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Butler County. Officials say around 9 p.m., Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle south on Roosevelt Ave. Authorities say Dominique Tarrance, 24, was driving a PT Cruiser north on Roosevelt Ave. when they attempted to make...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on interstate in Norwood after a crash

NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Norwood due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Rookwood Commons, under the overpass for Smith Road/Edmondson Road.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break

WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close a road in Symmes Township for a culvert replacement

LOVELAND-MADEIRA CORRIDOR, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this week. Engineers will close East Kemper Road between Loveland Madeira and Twightwee roads for a culvert replacement beginning Thursday, August 11. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, August...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash closes ramp from I-75 to I-74 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — The westbound ramp to I-74 from northbound I-75 is closed after a crash, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 5:37 p.m. There is no timetable for when the exit will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

