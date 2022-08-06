ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis police investigate man's death Saturday on the west side

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

This article was updated August 8, 2022 with information about the deceased.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported Saturday that a man died on the west side after injuries that appeared to be from a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Elijah Adams, 22, by the Marion County Coroner's Office Monday.

Northwest District officers and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a person shot at about 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive, according to a release from the police department. They found Adams in a vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency arrived to begin an investigation and look for forensic evidence, according to the release.

More: Judge rules against Nakota Kelly's father in bid to toss evidence in murder case

Those with information should reach out to Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov. Those who wish to give tips anonymously should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, download the P3tips app or go to www.CrimeTips.org .

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police investigate man's death Saturday on the west side

