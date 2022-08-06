ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Break in the heat coming - if upper 90s is break, and it is this summer in Abilene area

The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
The high temperature in Abilene on Sunday is not expected to hit 100 degrees.

If that happens, it would snap a string of 100-degree days that began July 23. As of Friday, that string had extended to 14 days − the second-longest this year. There was a 17-day stretch in May, when the unusually hot weather began.

Friday's high upped the year's total of triple-digit days to 67. It was 105, following a blistering 106 on Thursday. That gave Abilene 24 days of 105 degrees or hotter this year.

The overall record is 81, set in 2011.

Meteorologist Matt Groh of the National Weather Service in San Angelo said upper-level high pressure that has parked over this area for much of the summer is shifting slightly, moving more toward Colorado.

That and some cloud cover that is producing a 20% chance of precipitation for Tuesday and then up to 30% Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures staying below 100.

"It won't be quite as hot as it has been," Groh said.

The highs Sunday and Monday should hit about Monday. It's back to 98 on Tuesday and then expected to drop to 95 Wednesday and 97 Thursday.

Normally, the August high temperature is 95 until beginning a decline as September approaches.

But in 2011, Abilene recorded 28 days of 100s on its way to crushing the previous record of 46, set in 1943.

The bad news is that Groh said the break in extreme heat likely will be short. Still, a change from the usual "hot and dry and no chance of rain" will be welcome, he said.

A slight shift in the high pressure back south is all that is needed for the record heat to return.

For those students and teachers in Abilene and the Big Country who are returning to school this week, however, days that are not quite as hot will be a relief.

Temperatures have peaked at 110 degrees, one degree short of the record high.

