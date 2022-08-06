ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche's hospitalization after a car crash divides social media

By Chloe Veltman
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
Supporters and detractors of Anne Heche took to Twitter to respond to media reports about the Emmy-award-winning, 53-year-old actress' hospitalization following a car accident Friday in a residential neighborhood of Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the story, stating the actress was speeding in her blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into two homes, one after the other, causing the second one to erupt in flames. "Anne apparently suffered severe burns in the fire," TMZ reported. "We're told she's currently in the hospital intubated but expected to live."

Heche's friend and podcast co-host Heather Duffy Boylston said she is in stable condition.

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," Duffy said.

Fellow actress Rosanna Arquette called the incident "really tragic" and asked for people to "pray" for Heche, who is best known for her roles in 1990s films like the Gus Van Sant remake of Psycho and Donnie Brasco, in which she starred opposite Johnny Depp.

Writer Steve Huff empathized with Heche, calling to attention the actress' long and open struggle with mental health issues.

Twitter user Rich Keith echoed the sentiments of many who weighed in on the social media platform in expressing sympathy not for Heche but rather for the homeowner whose house caught on fire as a result of the accident.

Neither the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) nor the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was willing to identify the person or persons involved in the accident. "We don't release victims' names," an LAPD spokesperson told NPR.

But according to a fire department report about the second crash involving a fire, "59 Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition. No other injuries were reported."

Heche's manager and agents have not responded to NPR's request for comment.

DN
5d ago

Hope she gets prosecuted to The full extent…We don’t have two sets of laws …One for the famous and one for non famous..Make her pay for her mistake…Rich spoiled brat….

Sarah Barry
4d ago

I am so tired of hearing mental illness used as and excuse for horrid behavior. If her mental illness is so severe and she presents a danger to others, as she clearly has done, then why is she still driving and out in public. I get she had her rights but what all the people rights she had caused harm and loss too? Where are other's rights for safety and protection?

Jennifer Harvey
4d ago

She is a celebrity and she is human. She obviously has made a huge mistake and now it’s costing her a lot of pain and agony. Do I feel sorry for her Not one bit.

