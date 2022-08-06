ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

3-alarm fire at Portland's historic Roseway Theater, floor collapses

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Portland Fire battle house fire on North Albina Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters battled a house fire in the 5800 block of North Albina Avenue on Monday. The initial call came in at 10:49 a.m. Firefighters said crews got there within three minutes to find the second story of a triplex on fire. A gas meter and several propane tanks were also on fire.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead after reports of assault in Northeast Portland

A woman was found dead in Northeast Portland early Monday morning after reports of an assault in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood, police officials said. Officers were called out at about 1:30 a.m. on reports of an assault along Northeast 104th Avenue between Weidler and Hancock Street. Police arrived to find...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Foster
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-84 early Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore — Just after 1 a.m., Sunday, August 7, Portland Police responded to a report of a crash on eastbound I-84, east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit. Officers located a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, and police say the pedestrian died. Portland Police say this...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham Police looks at new solutions after weekend of gun violence

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Police Chief said one shooting is too many, but he's now voicing concerns after two shootings over the weekend: one downtown, another in a neighborhood. Both left dozens of bullet casings behind. “One had 50-some casings that were recovered, another one had 111. That’s...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Fire#Accident#Roseway Theater#Sandy Boulevard
KATU.com

2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY

KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Clackamas County again under fire for election issues

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County is under fire for another elections blunder. Thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayor’s race. County officials noticed the error on Thursday and said voters in the county’s 600 precinct should expect to get...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Your Voice, Your Vote: Mayor Ted Wheeler discusses gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore — It's been a violent summer in the city of Portland, so much so, that on July 21st, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a gun violence emergency. This is an effort, on the city's part, to reduce the number of shootings impacting so many, including innocent bystanders.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation

The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Mental health school supplies in high demand

PORTLAND, Ore. — As September quickly approaches, the rush for back-to-school shopping begins. For many families, however, it’s not just pencils and paper they’re adding to the cart. Rod Sides, Global Leader of Deloitte Insights, says its fall school survey shows that parents are spending more on...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority

PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy