3-alarm fire at Portland's historic Roseway Theater, floor collapses

Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Fire battle house fire on North Albina Avenue
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters battled a house fire in the 5800 block of North Albina Avenue on Monday. The initial call came in at 10:49 a.m. Firefighters said crews got there within three minutes to find the second story of a triplex on fire. A gas meter and several propane tanks were also on fire.
Person found dead after reports of assault in Northeast Portland
A woman was found dead in Northeast Portland early Monday morning after reports of an assault in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood, police officials said. Officers were called out at about 1:30 a.m. on reports of an assault along Northeast 104th Avenue between Weidler and Hancock Street. Police arrived to find...
Search crews see several heat-related rescue calls on Oregon trails
The summer hiking season is a busy time for search & rescue teams, and they warn of possible safety issues – especially with the recent hot weather. Last week, emergency crews responded to three rescues in a day, and saw many more throughout the week. On Saturday, Corbett Fire...
2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
Shooting in Northeast Vancouver leaves one in the hospital, police looking for suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash — Vancouver Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night, August 7, near the intersection of NE 62nd Avenue and NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say when they arrived just after 9:00 p.m., they found a 34-year-old male on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers began...
Thunderstorms moving into the Portland area, continuing along Cascades and Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE | Central Oregon Fire Info on Twitter says they have seen over 800 lightning strikes today. Those strikes have started at least 70 fires. Showers and thunderstorms are moving east of the Cascade Range and into the Willamette Valley on Tuesday afternoon. LATEST FORECAST |...
Teen accused of striking pedestrian with stolen car, leading Clark Co. deputies on chase
VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 18-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car led deputies on a chase in Southwest Washington on Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident started at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle filling up at a...
Security camera catches stunning crash in Washington County, deputies arrest driver
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, August 6, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies witnessed a grey Subaru Outback driving recklessly, almost striking two other vehicles who had to swerve to avoid a collision. When deputies tried to stop the Subaru it sped off, leading to a short...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-84 early Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore — Just after 1 a.m., Sunday, August 7, Portland Police responded to a report of a crash on eastbound I-84, east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit. Officers located a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, and police say the pedestrian died. Portland Police say this...
11th annual 'Kyron's Car Show' raising awareness on missing Oregon child's case
It’s been more than 12 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from his elementary school in Northwest Portland, and the community gathered over the weekend for a car show that looks to keep the search going. Sunday was the 11th annual Kyron's Car Show in Beaverton. Kyron was last seen...
Gresham Police looks at new solutions after weekend of gun violence
GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Police Chief said one shooting is too many, but he's now voicing concerns after two shootings over the weekend: one downtown, another in a neighborhood. Both left dozens of bullet casings behind. “One had 50-some casings that were recovered, another one had 111. That’s...
2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY
KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
Clackamas County again under fire for election issues
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County is under fire for another elections blunder. Thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayor’s race. County officials noticed the error on Thursday and said voters in the county’s 600 precinct should expect to get...
Your Voice, Your Vote: Mayor Ted Wheeler discusses gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore — It's been a violent summer in the city of Portland, so much so, that on July 21st, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a gun violence emergency. This is an effort, on the city's part, to reduce the number of shootings impacting so many, including innocent bystanders.
Online child exploitation case involving 300 children results in 35 year sentence
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reports that on August 8, 2022, John Anthony DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, was sentenced to 1,027 months in prison related to an online child exploitation investigation which was reported to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2020.
US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation
The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
Joe Kent's ballot rejected, then corrected, due to signature challenge
VANCOUVER, Ore. — Joe Kent sent an email to supporters this week, saying his ballot was rejected. The Clark County Auditor said his team ultimately resolved this issue, but his team contacted Kent when his affidavit envelope signature did not match his voter registration record. "Just, kind of as...
Mental health school supplies in high demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — As September quickly approaches, the rush for back-to-school shopping begins. For many families, however, it’s not just pencils and paper they’re adding to the cart. Rod Sides, Global Leader of Deloitte Insights, says its fall school survey shows that parents are spending more on...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority
PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
