Alison Fisk: The value of hiring international employees

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Families ‘thankful’ as Variety distributes customized adaptive bikes to kids
Six-year-old Nash Millward got to ride his very own bike for the first time on Tuesday — thanks to Variety the Children’s Charity’s My Bike Program, which provides kids with disabilities customized adaptive bikes. Nash, of Mt. Pleasant, was diagnosed with epilepsy and nonverbal autism, and without...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘What we do is special’: Hampton’s Creative Hair Solutions receives Comcast grant
Hair loss hardly is limited to one gender. “So many times, I have women cry and just say, ‘Thank you for giving me my confidence back and making me feel comfortable to go out,’” Kristine Lewis said. Her Hampton business, Creative Hair Solutions, does have male clients....
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
Pitt News
Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall
For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How This Wilkinsburg Home Is Achieving “Milestone” Sustainability
After living in her Wilkinsburg home for nearly 15 years, Penny Anderson decided to apply her interest in energy-efficient buildings to her own living space. In February 2021, Anderson commissioned Sewickley-based architecture firm Studio St. Germain to retrofit the one-bedroom, 700-square-foot former storefront into a passive house. Construction on the house began in May and is expected to finish early next year.
Penn Brewery sold to local businessman, will remain independently owned
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Brewery has been sold to a local businessman and the popular North Side spot will remain independently owned.The current owners, who now plan to retire, say that after 13 years, the brewery has been sold to Stefan Nitsch, a local businessman who also owns Arkham Realty. "In an era when so many small and mid-sized breweries are being bought up by large corporate entities, it was critical that as a 'quintessentially Pittsburgh' institution, Penn Brewery remain locally based and independently owned," Sandy Cindrich said.Nitsch, who spent his childhood in Austria and Switzerland says he's a 'huge fan' of Penn Brewery's 'Euro-Pittsburgh' branding and says he looks forward to bringing that branding to the next generation of consumers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brighton Rehab, Mt. Lebanon Rehab officials accused of health care fraud in federal indictment
Federal and state law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced health care fraud charges against the owners and management staff at troubled Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Both facilities, owned by Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services LLC, have long been the target...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer
Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main poll. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
pghcitypaper.com
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
AG: PA residents, nursing homes face federal fraud charges
According to Shapiro, the charges are charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care.
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverview School Board has vacancy following resignation
Riverview School Board vice president Tara Jean Schaaf has resigned. Her departure was effective Aug. 1. The Verona parent cited a new job as her reason for leaving the board. “I loved my time on the board and was sad to have to resign, but I had to make decisions that ultimately benefit my family, especially with my daughter going to college,” she said via social media message Monday. “I appreciated all the support and faith the Riverview community had in me by allowing me to represent them, but I had to take the opportunity when it arose.”
kidsburgh.org
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
'One heart, two lives:' Heart recipient honors donor by placing lock in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just over a year ago, Brooke Sturgis went from being young and healthy to fighting for her life. She was life-flighted to Pittsburgh after she went into cardiogenic shock. On June 30, 2021, she received a heart transplant at UPMC Presbyterian. One year after the life-saving event, Brooke found a very Pittsburgh way to honor her donor. "I decided that I had to do to honor that sacrifice he made for me so I placed a lock, it says 'one heart, two lives' and it has the date of the night that he passed away and this is the date I had my transplant," she said. All she knows about her donor that saved her life is that he was between 25 and 28 years old. Brooke said she feels much better today and one day hopes to connect with her donor's family. You can watch the full story from Pittsburgh Today Live right here.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week(s), pretzel salad facts, and more Pittsburgh food news
From Aug. 8 through Sun., Aug. 21, diners can find great meals and deals at various locations during Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Piada, Cadillac Ranch, Carmella's Plates and Pints, Eddie Merlot's Steakhouse, Fujiya Ramen, Scratch & Co, and more. More information can be found on the event website.
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop; CDC Lists Butler Co. As High Transmission
There’s been a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say they were treating 16 patients for COVID, with one person in the ICU as of Monday. However, the hospital also noted that three people died due to COVID over the...
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Pittsburgh Athletes Join with American Queen to Introduce Job Opportunities
American Queen Voyages is collaborating with local Pittsburgh student-athletes on a project that aims to raise awareness of the American Queen’s arrival in the city and the job openings available within the company, according to a press release. The NIL (name, image, likeness) campaign stars football offensive lineman Carter...
