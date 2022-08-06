ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

KING 5

I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages

TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Near the finish line: Crews set for final paving and striping on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Nighttime drivers who use Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Fife will want to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to work zones. Starting Thursday, Aug. 11, Guy F. Atkinson Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes at night on both northbound and southbound I-5. The work zone is between Port of Tacoma Road and East McKinley Way. The work includes a series of night triple lane closures.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Virtual Workshop on How to Do Business With the City of Tacoma on August 17

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the Community and Economic Development Department’s Equity in Contracting team is hosting a virtual workshop and Q&A session on August 17, 2022 from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. This event is free and open to all.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Brush fire source of Monday afternoon smoke in Tacoma area

Tacoma Fire social media post. Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of S. 84th and S. Hosmer Street (adjacent to NB 1-5). Please avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze. As of 2:57 pm, “Crews have the fire contained and are...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail

In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont August 5 Report to Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council August 5 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
DUPONT, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591

Toledo Real Estate at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591. Description: The real estate listing at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591 with the MLS# 1980149 has been on the Toledo market for 1 days. This property located in the Toledo subdivision is currently listed for $150,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.506344. -122.744635.
TOLEDO, WA
The Suburban Times

Save the date: Aug. 13 Saturday Street Festival

City of Lakewood announcement. Join us as we continue our summer celebrations for our next Saturday Street Festival on Motor Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of the evening is Jazz Night & Car Show. We’ll have three live performances from the Indigo Jazz band (4-5:30 p.m.), Obe Quarless Steel Plan Music (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Michael Powers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Join us for family fun activities, stroll the car show, grab a bite from the food trucks or listen to the music from the beer garden.
LAKEWOOD, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Deep Lake High Dive

For generations people have flocked to cool water during the dog days of summer. In south King County, numerous resorts sprouted up around lakes and rivers providing park-like facilities for those seeking relief from the heat. The modern phenomenon of destination resorts was primarily the result of two societal changes: the 8-hour day / 40-hour week, generally adopted by the early 1900s; and inexpensive automobiles, many sold by Henry Ford providing ordinary Americans the ability to drive longer distances in comfort. Hitching up the horse or mule to a wagon or buggy just couldn’t compare to the speed and mobility by which cars and trucks travel.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA

