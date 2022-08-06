Read on thesubtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
She Called 911 Screaming For Help In 2009 And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKent, WA
The Suburban Times
Letter: The Demise of the City of Lakewood’s Citizen Volunteer Lake Water Quality Monitoring Program
Submitted by Don Russell. On June 14, 2022, without prior announcement or consultation, we City of Lakewood 22-year citizen volunteer lake water quality monitors received the following email notice from the Pierce Conservation District. “We are saddened to let you know that after 22 years of monitoring and over 20...
I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages
TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
Near the finish line: Crews set for final paving and striping on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Nighttime drivers who use Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Fife will want to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to work zones. Starting Thursday, Aug. 11, Guy F. Atkinson Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes at night on both northbound and southbound I-5. The work zone is between Port of Tacoma Road and East McKinley Way. The work includes a series of night triple lane closures.
Virtual Workshop on How to Do Business With the City of Tacoma on August 17
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the Community and Economic Development Department’s Equity in Contracting team is hosting a virtual workshop and Q&A session on August 17, 2022 from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. This event is free and open to all.
Brush fire source of Monday afternoon smoke in Tacoma area
Tacoma Fire social media post. Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of S. 84th and S. Hosmer Street (adjacent to NB 1-5). Please avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze. As of 2:57 pm, “Crews have the fire contained and are...
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
MyNorthwest.com
Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail
In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
DuPont August 5 Report to Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council August 5 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591
Toledo Real Estate at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591. Description: The real estate listing at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591 with the MLS# 1980149 has been on the Toledo market for 1 days. This property located in the Toledo subdivision is currently listed for $150,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.506344. -122.744635.
Save the date: Aug. 13 Saturday Street Festival
City of Lakewood announcement. Join us as we continue our summer celebrations for our next Saturday Street Festival on Motor Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of the evening is Jazz Night & Car Show. We’ll have three live performances from the Indigo Jazz band (4-5:30 p.m.), Obe Quarless Steel Plan Music (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Michael Powers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Join us for family fun activities, stroll the car show, grab a bite from the food trucks or listen to the music from the beer garden.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year
Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year. As millions of kids get ready to return to school, the nationwide teacher shortage is growing. Teachers say low pay, pandemic stress, and politics are driving them away. A survey of the American Federation of Teachers finds 40% of its members...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Deep Lake High Dive
For generations people have flocked to cool water during the dog days of summer. In south King County, numerous resorts sprouted up around lakes and rivers providing park-like facilities for those seeking relief from the heat. The modern phenomenon of destination resorts was primarily the result of two societal changes: the 8-hour day / 40-hour week, generally adopted by the early 1900s; and inexpensive automobiles, many sold by Henry Ford providing ordinary Americans the ability to drive longer distances in comfort. Hitching up the horse or mule to a wagon or buggy just couldn’t compare to the speed and mobility by which cars and trucks travel.
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing ban in Seattle, pending council decision
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen introduced a law to remove gas-powered leaf blowers for city government by 2025, and for businesses and residents by 2027, in favor of electric ones. “Gas-powered leaf blowers cause air pollution, noise pollution that harms workers who use them as well as the people and...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
Abandoned RVs, Affordable Housing Among Discussion Points at Port of Centralia Meeting
In their bi-weekly meeting at the Port of Centralia on Wednesday, port commissioners gathered with members of the public to discuss issues ranging from affordable housing to abandoned RVs being left in vacant lots the port is responsible for. The commission began the meeting listening to public comments, which ranged...
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
firefighternation.com
Two Teslas Explode in Front of Garage Storing Ammunition, Propane in Lynnwood (WA)
Lynnwood (WA) Firefighters responded Sunday to a home that was on fire with two Teslas in the driveway parked in front of a garage containing propane and ammunition. The call to the fire a two-story home in the 2900 block of 208th Place SW came in around 1:20 p.m. Responding...
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
