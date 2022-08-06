Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO