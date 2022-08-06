ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner’s Former Coach Speaks Out on Player’s Russian Captivity

By Patrick Norton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlXp6_0h7TTzTt00

As Brittney Griner’s imprisonment for possession of illegal substances rages on in Russia, bringing her home remains at the forefront of stateside political discourse. However, with the WNBA star’s recent sentencing, Griner’s former U.S. Olympic team head coach is speaking out.

Dawn Staley coached Team USA to a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan last summer – delayed by COVID-19. Staley also served as an assistant to Geno Auriemma’s gold-medal staff in 2016’s Olympic games. Griner played an integral role in each victorious run.

Speaking with USA Today, Staley spoke out against the communist country’s harsh penalty and cruel punishment for political gain. The coach said, “I’ve been following Brittney’s case for quite some time and I’ve been in contact with her representatives.”

Staley – currently the head coach for the University of South Carolina’s back-to-back national championship-winning women’s basketball team – knows that the sentencing is only a formality. However, that doesn’t change her thought process and perspective.

“We knew it was going to happen that way, so I wasn’t heartbroken,” Staley said. “I do believe people are working on her behalf to bring her home. This was a step that was necessary in order for them to begin the discussions of a prisoner swap. I truly believe we need to do whatever is necessary to bring our American citizens home.”

Dawn Staley includes the name of another American captive, Paul Whelan. Russian authorities accused Whelan of spying while in the country. A former U.S. Marine, Whelan worked as a security consultant prior to his arrest. Staley ends saying, “We must exhaust every option to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home.”

Brittney Griner’s Detainment Approaches 200 Days

Today (August 6) marks Griner’s 170th day of captivity. Arrested for carrying a vape pen with cannabis oil, the WNBA star entered Russian custody on February 17. Hopefully the sentencing hearing jumpstarts negotiations between the Kremlin and United States to bring the foreign prisoners home safely.

However, the cost of a swap remains a hotly contested debate in the U.S. Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken all but confirmed the possibility of sending U.S. prisoner Viktor Bout in return for Griner and Whelan. However, controversy becomes a major plot point as the country barrels toward midterm elections.

Bout – nicknamed “The Merchant of Death” – poses a threat to Americans, charged with plotting to kill statesmen and aiding terrorists in 2008. However, the criminal represents the best available trade chip for the United States in negotiations with the hostile communist country.

Comments / 45

Bill Bittner
3d ago

she is an international drug smuggler and she is not worth trading for another world criminal with blood on his hands. she is not a role model or hero. the WNBA condones drug use and drug smuggling. she is their poster child. she traveled throughout the US with hash oil, it is a felony in NY and most other states

Reply(2)
32
ylab22
1d ago

Let her sit, she has been going to Russia for six years and she finally was caught. Maybe now all the anti American protesters will realize how great our country is and stop voting for socialist Democrats who are trying to turn the USA into another Russia

Reply(1)
7
michael schreiber
2d ago

it belongs behind bars in a Russian prison forever, send its husband thing to join it !!

Reply(1)
20
Related
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Calls Out Russian Officials While Testifying in Court

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian courtroom Wednesday to testify after being arrested on Feb. 17 for drug possession. Griner, 31, said she wasn’t read her rights when Russian officials arrested her at a Moscow airport. Griner said through a translator that while she was told where to go, officials failed to explain what was happening.
NBA
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner: Major Update Released

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia for the third hearing of her ongoing trial related to illegal drug charges. Griner has been locked up in Moscow since Russian authorities detained her at Sheremetyevo airport after finding vape cartridges in her luggage that contained a small amount of hashish oil. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody since February 17th and is still facing upwards of 10 years in prison.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Viktor Bout
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Dawn Staley
Outsider.com

Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
BASKETBALL
Outsider.com

Charles Barkley Shares Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment in Russia

In an interview with People Magazine, NBA Hall of Famer and TV analyst Charles Barkley was asked for his opinion on Brittney Griner’s current predicament. “It’s a really sad and unfortunate situation,” he said. “I mean, to have this young woman in jail for months and months and months over some silly couple ounces of hashish oil, it’s just really sad. We hope she comes home soon.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#United States#Captive#Russian#U S Olympic#Team Usa
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner ‘Prepared for the Worst’ Ahead of Thursday’s Expected Verdict

With a verdict expected to come very soon, WNBA star Brittney Griner prepares herself for any situation she might face from the Russian court. According to ESPN, Griner is “prepared for the worst,” regarding the verdict. She faces a potential 10-year prison sentence if found guilty. Russia has detained Griner since her arrest in February. Authorities arrested her after finding vape cartridges containing hashish oil at an airport in Moscow.
NBA
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
USA Today
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
ClutchPoints

US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia after she was found with a weed pen several months ago in Moscow. But, it appears she could be coming back home to the USA very soon. US Congressman Colin Allred spoke to TMZ Sports on Friday and revealed they’ve made a “very good” offer to […] The post US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
The Spun

Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. “If the president is working so hard...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

535K+
Followers
57K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy