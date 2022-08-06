Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears

Read on www.90min.com
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League
Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
Yardbarker
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Andreas Christensen misses Barcelona's final pre-season game after pulling out of their Joan Gamper Trophy win against Pumas just minutes before kick-off with a neck problem
Andreas Christensen was forced to pull out of Barcelona's final pre-season match against Pumas just minutes before kick-off due to a neck problem on Sunday. The defender arrived at the Nou Camp earlier this summer after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, and he has featured regularly in pre-season for his new club.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report
The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea fan 'felt so sorry' for Raheem Sterling over moment against Everton, other supporters agree
A Chelsea fan felt 'so sorry' for Raheem Sterling during a moment in his debut for the club against Everton. Sterling started in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Everton, but failed to mark his competitive bow for his new side with a goal. That's despite looking positive in the attacking third...
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Inter confirm termination of Alexis Sanchez's contract
Inter have announced that they have terminated Alexis Sanchez's contract as he gears up to join Marseille.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Yardbarker
Jasper Cillessen leaves Valencia and returns to Netherlands after 6 years in Spain
It might not make as many headlines as the one up the coast in Barcelona, but Valencia are conducting their own ‘exit operation’ this summer. Struggling to register new signings due to their low salary limit, Los Che are forced to sell some of their star players this summer. Goncalo Guedes is reportedly close to an exit, but on Monday morning the club confirmed that Jasper Cillessen had left the club.
New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for ex-Houston Dynamo winger Tyler Pasher
The New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands. Pasher has been searching for a new club since being waived by the Houston Dynamo last week, as first revealed by 90min, ending a 39-game spell in which he scored six goals and provided three assists.
MLS・
Minnesota United sign Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Monterrey
Minnesota United have completed the signing of midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Liga MX giants Monterrey. Gonzalez joins until the end of the 2022 MLS season following another loan spell with Mexican side Queretaro. To make the deal happen, Minnesota United paid the Colorado Rapids $50,000 in General Allocation Money to acquire the player's discovery rights.
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton.
Josep Maria Bartomeu 'confident' Frenkie de Jong's contract is legal
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu believes that the contracts he handed to Frenkie de Jong and three other players at back end of his tenure are legal, despite the current board's claims otherwise.
BBC
Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m
Everton have signed Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille for £33m. The 20-year-old was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch Everton's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in their opening Premier League game of the season. West Ham were also interested in Onana and had agreed a fee for the...
Yardbarker
Image: Chelsea’s critical problem with Spurs game on the horizon
Matt Law has just Tweeted out an interesting stat that shows where Chelsea are struggling at the moment. We kept pace last season, finishing top 4, almost making the Champions League semis and reaching two cup finals. But our big issue is goals. Since the turn of the year we’ve scored 34 in the Premier League, compared to Man City’s 50 and Liverpool’s 46.
Graham Potter says Brighton weren't surprised by Erik ten Hag's team selection
Graham Potter says Brighton weren't surprised by Erik ten Hag's team selection.
90min
