ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

William Powell Retiring From Hollywood Leading Man Status Led to a Long and Happy Life

By Closer Staff
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3eIm_0h7TTn8P00
Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock

As Nick Charles, one half of the crimefighting duo, Nick and Nora, William Powell made marriage look fun. He and Myrna Loy, his costar in the Thin Man mysteries, dressed impeccably as they bantered over cocktails or cooed affectionately in each other’s ears. The actors were so believable as Nick and Nora, fans wrote seeking marital advice!

In his real life, however, William knew a lot of heartache. His first two marriages ended in divorce, and soulmate, actress Jean Harlow, died tragically at 26. William also survived the suicide of his only child and a brush with cancer before finding joy in the last decades of his life.

After a brief early marriage to actress Eileen Wilson, the mother of his son, William, the actor wed Carole Lombard in 1931. “The day I met Carole I had the same feeling as a 16-year-old boy on his first date,” he gushed.

But the demands of twin careers in Hollywood caused long separations, and the pair amiably divorced after less than three years. They would, however, remain friends for life and team up again on screen in 1936’s screwball comedy My Man Godfrey.

William had begun his career playing silent-screen villains, but found his niche in sophisticated comedies. He filmed Reckless and Libeled Lady with Jean Harlow and fell hard for his leading lady. “They really just hit it off,” says Roger Bryant, author of William Powell: The Life and Films. “She was attracted to his sophistication and his worldly ways, plus she felt like she could trust him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPlsf_0h7TTn8P00
Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock

William appreciated Jean’s beauty, of course, but also her ability to be one of the guys. “She was plainspoken, like Carole Lombard,” says Bryant. “He had this image that was very urbane, but he liked women who were a little bit salty.”

he couple dated for two years and planned to wed, but their happiness ended abruptly when Jean became ill on the set of 1937’s Saratoga. A studio doctor made the mistake of writing off Jean’s pain and vomiting as lingering symptoms from her recent bout of flu — but it was much worse. “She had a condition that had been destroying her kidneys for years,” says Bryant. William arrived by the time Jean was finally hospitalized and was with her when she passed away from uremic poisoning. “After the funeral, he went into seclusion,” says Bryant. “He was so griefstricken that he became ill.”

In 1940, the star married Diana Lewis, his third and final wife. By then, William had survived rectal cancer thanks to experimental treatments. “I was one of the lucky ones,” he admitted. He retired from making movies in the 1950s and moved to the California desert to work on his golf game. “I think he finally found happiness,” says Bryant. “The fan magazines portrayed he and Diana playing games and riding their bikes around Palm Springs. He lived another 29 years and evidently was happy.”

Comments / 21

Nancy Cockerham
3d ago

He was a great actor in his day. My mom loved to watch old movies his thin man series was funny!!

Reply(5)
32
smart-ass
2d ago

I like Myrna Loy, but always thought he and Joan Blondell would have made the perfect duo in the Thin Man series. Her comedic skills matched perfectly with his on screen demeanor.

Reply
6
ducky
2d ago

Don't make them like this guy any more ,but there are a few out there who would not mind having the career he did and could be capable of similar performances.

Reply
4
Related
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Breaking: ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73

Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73. She had been battling stage 4 cancer for a third time. The news was confirmed by her husband. It has been reported that Olivia Newton-John, best known for starring in the hit musical movie Grease, has died at the age of 73. She had been battling her third bout of cancer. Her husband released the following statement:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Powell
Person
Myrna Loy
Person
Diana Lewis
Person
Jean Harlow
Person
Carole Lombard
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Man#Hollywood#Kidneys#The Life And Films
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy