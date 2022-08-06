Man charged for alleged 2005 sexual abuse of teen in Southeast DC, police say

Read on www.wusa9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
Off-duty Arlington police officer arrested, charged with assaulting woman
ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington County Police officer has been charged after he was accused of verbally and physically assaulting a woman early Friday morning after the two left a nightclub, according to officials. William Hahn, 34, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, and has been charged...
Police search for suspect who stole unattended vehicle with girl inside
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a car in Northwest D.C. while a girl was inside. Metropolitan Police Department detectives said in a release that the unarmed kidnapping and vehicle theft happened on August 4 in the unit block of Thomas Circle Northwest.
Police investigating after men beaten, called anti-gay slur in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a potentially bias-motivated attack in the Shaw neighborhood earlier this month. According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department, two men were walking southbound on the east side of 7th Street Northwest when they were approached by suspects on August 7.
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'They can kill you for anything' | Lyft driver fights off attempted armed carjackers
WASHINGTON — A man who drives for Lyft as a second job to help support his family in Pakistan became one of nearly 300 victims of carjackings in the District this year, but it wasn't the first time he had experienced the violence. Muhammad Ibrahim said he was scared at first when two people began pushing their way into his car, but quickly found the courage to fight back.
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead after 4 people shot in Prince George's County Sunday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four shootings within 24 hours left three people injured and one man dead in Prince George's County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was soon pronounced dead on the scene.
Woman, baby hit by car in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman and a baby were hit by a car in Prince George's County Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the incident happened on S Capitol Street at Indian Head Hwy around 8:30 p.m. The woman and baby were hit in the roadway, according to officials.
Retired lieutenant charged in shooting of Anacostia Library special police officer
WASHINGTON — A retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant has been charged in the shooting death of a special police officer at the Anacostia library on Thursday after witnesses told investigators a gun when off while he was "joking" with a class after a training session. The former officer...
Fairfax County Police confirm fallen light fixture at Tysons Corner mall prompted report of shots fired
TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Fairfax County Police have confirmed that a report of shots fired at Tysons Corner Center mall was a fallen light fixture; no shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. The mall did go on lockdown as police were investigating the reported shooting. Officers responded to the Tysons...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer
WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities released the body-worn camera footage of the incident. The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that two dark-colored vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest.
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
'You don't have closure' | Family members of homicide victims want answers as unsolved homicides increase
WASHINGTON — On a warm summer afternoon in Annandale inside a cemetery known as “Pleasant Valley,” Jolita Marshall visits her granddaughter, Ranel Marshall. “I miss the phone calls," Jolita Marshall said. "I miss the things we do together. There's nothing in this world that can ever replace her.”
Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire
WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
Fourth man involved in shooting death of 11-year-old boy sentenced to 8 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A 20-year-old D.C. man has become the final person sentenced after an 11-year-old was shot dead at a Southeast D.C. event on the Fourth of July two years ago. Daryle Bond has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in Davon McNeal's fatal shooting, officials announced.
Fairfax Police release body cam footage after man shot dead during mental health crisis
MCLEAN, Va. — Fairfax County Police released body camera footage Thursday of a recent incident in which an officer shot and killed a man experiencing a severe mental health crisis nearly a month ago in McLean. According to the department, police sent a Crisis Intervention Team officer, along with...
Dumfries, Virginia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
DUMFRIES, Va. — A motorcycle crash left a man dead Sunday morning in Dumfries. Investigators arrived at the scene just after 11 a.m. in the area of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road. Police said that the investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was driving "in a reckless manner" south on Richmond Highway, according to witnesses.
Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise
WASHINGTON — A special police officer (SPO) was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road. In a press conference Thursday...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0