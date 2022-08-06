ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Man charged for alleged 2005 sexual abuse of teen in Southeast DC, police say

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police investigating after men beaten, called anti-gay slur in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a potentially bias-motivated attack in the Shaw neighborhood earlier this month. According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department, two men were walking southbound on the east side of 7th Street Northwest when they were approached by suspects on August 7.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

'They can kill you for anything' | Lyft driver fights off attempted armed carjackers

WASHINGTON — A man who drives for Lyft as a second job to help support his family in Pakistan became one of nearly 300 victims of carjackings in the District this year, but it wasn't the first time he had experienced the violence. Muhammad Ibrahim said he was scared at first when two people began pushing their way into his car, but quickly found the courage to fight back.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Southeast Dc#Police#Violent Crime#Mpd#Capitol Breach
WUSA9

Woman, baby hit by car in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman and a baby were hit by a car in Prince George's County Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the incident happened on S Capitol Street at Indian Head Hwy around 8:30 p.m. The woman and baby were hit in the roadway, according to officials.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer

WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities released the body-worn camera footage of the incident. The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that two dark-colored vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire

WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Dumfries, Virginia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

DUMFRIES, Va. — A motorcycle crash left a man dead Sunday morning in Dumfries. Investigators arrived at the scene just after 11 a.m. in the area of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road. Police said that the investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was driving "in a reckless manner" south on Richmond Highway, according to witnesses.
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy