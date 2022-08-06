Read on delawarebusinessnow.com
Police: Bakery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area according to. Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said 0n August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New...
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-0ld Claymont Man Opens Fire On Would-Be Carjackers Sunday
Carjacking that occurred in Claymont on Sunday. Official said on August 7, 2022Y, at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Court Ave, in the community of Clearfield Village for the report of shots fired. When officers...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car at intersection
A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with another vehicle at a Millville intersection on Friday. Kani Francis, 30, of Vineland, was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue around 10:40 a.m. when he collided with a car heading east on Ladow Avenue, according to Millville Police. Francis was taken...
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Dover teen found safe
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old Dover girl. Police say 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence in the 100 block of Macdonald Grove, Leander Lakes Apartments, at approximately midnight Tuesday with a male suspect. Based on evidence obtained at this point in the investigation, it is believed that Taniyah Quail-Marker’s safety may be at risk and that her missing status may not be voluntary.
WDEL 1150AM
Armed 80-year-old man carjacked in Claymont
An 80-year-old man with a concealed handgun fired at three men who stole his car in the Clearfield Village neighborhood of Claymont Sunday evening. New Castle County Police said the man was trying to get an item out of his car when three males approached him after exiting an SUV.
Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday
The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
wdac.com
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
firststateupdate.com
30-Year-Old Man Shot In Wilmington Late Monday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Missing Maryland Child, Grandmother Found Nearly A Week After Disappearance
A Maryland grandmother and her grandson who went missing after the storms last week have been located, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Marthann and Ashton Davis were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road at approximately 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore police.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST MAN WITH GHOST GUN IN EDGEMOOR TERRACE.
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New Castle, attempted to start his delivery truck when he noticed that the catalytic converter had been removed. Shortly afterwards, the employee was approached by three subjects in the parking lot. One of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded that the employee surrender his cell phone. The employee complied, and the three suspects subsequently fled the area in a dark-colored SUV towards an unknown destination. Further investigation revealed that a large number of catalytic converters had been removed from numerous trucks parked at the business complex.
NBC Philadelphia
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Girl, 17, From Dover, Del. Found Safe
Léelo en español aquí. Police in Dover, Delaware, canceled an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing teenage girl who they feared may be "at risk," but was later located. Dover police said shortly after 4:30 p.m. she had "been found safe." The 17-year-old girl had left...
Three West Mount Airy businesses hit by overnight break-ins
One business owner said she was shocked when she saw video showing a suspect breaking into her restaurant's basement.
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 exit ramp in Philadelphia
Police say two vehicles were going the wrong way on the ramp when they collided with another car going the correct direction.
abc27.com
One dead after Lancaster County crash
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
