ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Police: Bakery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint Sunday

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area according to. Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said 0n August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New...
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
firststateupdate.com

80-Year-0ld Claymont Man Opens Fire On Would-Be Carjackers Sunday

Carjacking that occurred in Claymont on Sunday. Official said on August 7, 2022Y, at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Court Ave, in the community of Clearfield Village for the report of shots fired. When officers...
CLAYMONT, DE
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car at intersection

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with another vehicle at a Millville intersection on Friday. Kani Francis, 30, of Vineland, was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue around 10:40 a.m. when he collided with a car heading east on Ladow Avenue, according to Millville Police. Francis was taken...
MILLVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Bear, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Bear, DE
Local
Delaware Accidents
Bear, DE
Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Dover teen found safe

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old Dover girl. Police say 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence in the 100 block of Macdonald Grove, Leander Lakes Apartments, at approximately midnight Tuesday with a male suspect. Based on evidence obtained at this point in the investigation, it is believed that Taniyah Quail-Marker’s safety may be at risk and that her missing status may not be voluntary.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Armed 80-year-old man carjacked in Claymont

An 80-year-old man with a concealed handgun fired at three men who stole his car in the Clearfield Village neighborhood of Claymont Sunday evening. New Castle County Police said the man was trying to get an item out of his car when three males approached him after exiting an SUV.
CLAYMONT, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Glendale#Accident#Bear Walgreens
Delaware LIVE News

Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday

The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
DOVER, DE
wdac.com

Fatal Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

30-Year-Old Man Shot In Wilmington Late Monday Night

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST MAN WITH GHOST GUN IN EDGEMOOR TERRACE.

(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.
EDGEMOOR, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New Castle, attempted to start his delivery truck when he noticed that the catalytic converter had been removed. Shortly afterwards, the employee was approached by three subjects in the parking lot. One of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded that the employee surrender his cell phone. The employee complied, and the three suspects subsequently fled the area in a dark-colored SUV towards an unknown destination. Further investigation revealed that a large number of catalytic converters had been removed from numerous trucks parked at the business complex.
NEW CASTLE, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Girl, 17, From Dover, Del. Found Safe

Léelo en español aquí. Police in Dover, Delaware, canceled an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing teenage girl who they feared may be "at risk," but was later located. Dover police said shortly after 4:30 p.m. she had "been found safe." The 17-year-old girl had left...
DOVER, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Lancaster County crash

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy