Albuquerque, Hawksworth claim Road America IMSA poles

Support Laguna Seca, and bid to win a trackside lunch with Ford CEO Jim Farley
The trackside luncheon of a lifetime with Ford CEO and vintage racer Jim Farley during the Rolex Motorsports Reunion weekend can be yours. That’s just the top prize from an online charity auction benefiting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, with bidding open today. This very special charity auction offers...
Inside the SCCA, with Keaton Van Thof
My guest on episode 54 of Inside the SCCA is the next generation of the SCCA. He started driving a Spec Miata in 2019 and now he’s living his dream — driving an winged open-wheel car. Keaton Van Thof shares his story of building his first car, learning the sport and his aspirations for the future.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Fifth Third Bank extend partnership through 2025
Rahal Letterman Lanigan has signed a major extension with one of its enduring sponsors. “Fifth Third Bank has extended its relationship with the team through the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season,” the team announced. “The bank will be the primary sponsor of the No. 15 entry for Graham Rahal at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and the addition of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix of Nashville race. Fifth Third Bank will also have an enhanced associate sponsor presence in other key IndyCar race markets throughout each season including at the Indianapolis 500 and in Monterey, Calif. and St. Petersburg, Fla.”
Leclerc's handling of Ferrari frustrations draws admiration from Horner
Christian Horner says he respects the way Charles Leclerc has handled himself during a frustrating first part of the season for Ferrari, and praised his approach to racing. Leclerc won two of the first three races and finished second in the other to open up a lead of more than a race win over the field, but has since only managed to add one additional victory in Austria while multiple other opportunities have slipped away through reliability issues, Ferrari strategic errors and his own mistakes. While Leclerc is now 80 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship fight, Horner says he’s been impressed by the Monegasque driver.
Paretta Autosport adds Laguna Seca entry with De Silvestro
Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy. Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Laguna Seca, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.
Drifting returns to Lime Rock Park with GRIDLIFE: Circuit Legends debut
Lime Rock Park has continued to develop and expand its event offerings in 2022, and is looking forward to the debut appearance of GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends on August 19-21. The event is set to be an entirely new take on the traditional Lime Rock Park event weekends and will feature drifting on the main circuit for the first time in track history as part of a three-day celebration of an iconic period of motorsports.
Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead
A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
Mazda MX-5 Cup: Road America - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Road America, watch them below:. Round 9:. Round 10:. The next rounds of the series are at Virginia International...
Busch, Cindric DNF after restart pileup in Michigan
Kyle Busch’s frustration level has reached “one out of 10, infinity” after an early exit Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was one of nine drivers involved in a lap 25 accident in Turn 1 when JJ Yeley got out of shape in the middle of traffic. The field had just taken the green flag to restart after a competition caution and Yeley was one of about a dozen drivers who chose not to pit and take track position.
Wetherill, Holland take GT Americas race two wins in Nashville
GT America powered by AWS finished off the Music City Grand Prix weekend in front of packed stands and under overcast skies. Ambient temperatures and humidity were quite a bit higher than Saturday’s twilight run, making for vastly different conditions to race through. SRO3. A pre-race mechanical issue for...
IMSA Road America pre-race news and notes
Chip Ganassi Racing was aided by the early qualifying for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in repairing the damage from Sebastien Bourdais’s accident in the No. 01 Cadillac. The car needed work on at least three corners after the session, but by 5pm the team had suspension back on and the car sitting on the setup pads.
Team building, Will Power style
The engraving reads “Stomp CTS With Me Boots. Effort Equals Results.”. The last line is one of Roger Penske’s favorite sayings. The first line isn’t. It’s a classic word construction, with a few letters deleted for the sake of civility, by NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Will Power.
OPINION: Table set for another epic IMSA fight to the finish
The 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title came down to the final corners of the last lap of the season. After 10 races and 10 hours of racing at Petit Le Mans, it came down to whether Ricky Taylor could pass Felipe Nasr. He didn’t, and Nasr, Pipo Derani and the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac claimed the championship over Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura — by just nine points, or a difference of 0.2 percent of the AXR team’s 3407-point total.
"We're clearly closing the gap" - Hamilton
Mercedes has clearly shown it is closing the gap to the top two teams this season given its results before the summer break, according to Lewis Hamilton. After a tough start to 2022, Mercedes has regularly been a long way adrift of Ferrari and Red Bull and unable to battle for podiums and victories without reliability issues for those ahead.
Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval
Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
Vasser Sullivan, Winward take GT victories at Road America
Pfaff Motorsports appeared to make the call of the race among the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO contenders, bringing Mathieu Jaminet in just before a full-course yellow came out with 54m left in the 2h40 minute IMSA Fastlane.com SportsCar Weekend at Road America. Putting left-side tires on the No....
Spire adds sports car ace Rockenfeller for road courses
Spire Motorsports has added two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller to its driver lineup for this season’s final two road course races. Rockenfeller will drive the No.77 NationsGuard Chevrolet at Watkins Glen (Aug. 21) and at the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9). “Since starting my professional racing...
INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner
Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
Lundqvist dominates to fifth Lights win of 2022 in Nashville
Linus Lundqvist showed why he is the class of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires field this season, leading all 35 laps from pole Sunday to win the Indy Lights Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville. Lundqvist earned his series-leading fifth victory this season in the...
Newgarden on contact with Grosjean: 'Welcome to IndyCar; it gets tight'
The Golden Rule was applied, as Josef Newgarden sees it, in his aggressive pass of Romain Grosjean that led to the Swiss-born Frenchman’s hard meeting with the Turn 9 wall on Sunday in Nashville. On a restart with just a few laps to go, Newgarden fired his No. 2...
