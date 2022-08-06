ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members

Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Daily Mail

Now it's offensive to stand and kneel in church! Christian charity slams 'woke' Church of England after vicars say prayer books should be rewritten to avoid excluding disabled people

Telling worshippers to 'all stand' and 'all kneel' is unfair on the disabled, vicars have told the Church - as they urge prayer books to be rewritten so they're language is inclusive. A leading Christian charity has blasted the churches 'woke' move and said 'sensitivity' and 'fear' is 'changing words...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity#Epiphany Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Andrei Tapalaga

Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day

Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
Jax Hudur

A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated

Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why are hit worship songs so different from the Psalms?

It's hard to read the Psalms without encountering one of the 65 references to the Hebrew word "mishpat," which is usually translated as "judgments" or "justice." The term appears 23 times in Psalm 119, in passages worshippers have sung for centuries, such as: "I will praise You with uprightness of heart, when I learn Your righteous judgments. I will keep Your statutes; Oh, do not forsake me utterly!"
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

God brings light from the darkness

Have you ever seen something in the Bible you never noticed before?. That happened to me awhile back. I was reading the part where God created the heavens and the earth. It’s found in the book of Genesis in the Bible. It talks about God saying, “Let there be...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible

The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.
Lefty Graves

Church lady makes her own change for $50 in the church's offering plate to tithe on Sunday

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was raised attending church every Sunday and every Wednesday. On Sunday mornings, an offering plate was passed around the congregation, and people were expected to tithe each week. An usher would pass the offering plate around, starting at either the front or the back row of the church sanctuary, and move their way forward or back accordingly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy