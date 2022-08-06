South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: All Blacks fall to fifth defeat in last six Tests

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
Tearful Katherine Brunt unsure of England future after missing out on medal
A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after they signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110 for nine in their third-place play-off at Edgbaston.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.Brunt finished with nought for 23, including having...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test
Australia claimed the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket after a tense nine-run win over India, with Tahlia McGrath playing in the final despite a positive Covid-19 test.Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national anthems beforehand, she was given the go-ahead to feature at Edgbaston, with the International Cricket Council approving the star all-rounder’s participation.She made two with the bat as Australia amassed 161 for eight and leaked 24 in her two overs as India, needing 13 from the final 10 balls with three wickets in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica
Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
England's women are left 'gutted' as New Zealand pip them to cricket bronze at the Commonwealth Games... with record white-ball wicket-taker Katherine Brunt left in tears as she admits her international career may be over
Try telling Katherine Brunt these Commonwealth Games do not matter. England's record white-ball wicket-taker has won it all in her long career, including both T20 and 50-over World Cups. Yet her tears at missing her one shot of a multi-sport medal told their own tale. Before Birmingham, Brunt had said...
Defeat by New Zealand costs England Commonwealth netball bronze
The hosts were unable to repeat their pool-stage win over the world champions and succumbed to a 55-48 defeat
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles
England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand
England endured a dismal end to their Commonwealth Games campaign, unable to win a consolatory bronze after an abject eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India the day before still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves for what was a third-place play-off and limped to 110 for nine at Edgbaston.Hayley Jensen took three for 24 while there were two wickets apiece for Fran Jonas and Sophie Devine, whose 51 not out from 40 balls helped New Zealand overhaul a meagre target with 8.1 overs to spare.It capped a miserable weekend for the...
SkySports
Rudi Koertzen: Former international umpire from South Africa dies aged 73
The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches between 1992 and 2010, was involved in a road traffic collision in South Africa, according to local reports. South Africa wore black armbands on the opening day of their tour match against England Lions at Canterbury. The MCC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Nemani Nadolo: Leicester Tigers winger to join Waratahs midway through season
Leicester winger Nemani Nadolo is to leave the Premiership champions to join Waratahs in time for the new Australian Super Rugby season in February. The Fiji international, 34, has come to a "mutual agreement" with Tigers to be released from his contract midway through the English campaign. Nadolo's 10 tries...
BBC
Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up
Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Magic moments and what ifs for Wales in Birmingham
Team Wales ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 28 medals - eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze. The total was eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games. The team also failed to match the 10 golds they had won four years ago in...
BBC
Newcastle bids to host Eurovision 2023 to 'boost North East'
Newcastle has become the latest city to launch its bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. Those behind the bid said it would be a "once-in-a-generation" chance to attract international visitors to the city "famous for its Geordie welcome". Usually the winning country hosts the contest, but 2022's...
BBC
Super League: Leeds Rhinos 34-14 Salford Red Devils - Rhyse Martin stars in Rhinos victory
Tries: Newman, Myler, Martin 2, Handley Goals: Martin 7. Rhyse Martin scored 22 points, including two tries, as Leeds held off Salford for a fifth win in six Super League games. Martin, Harry Newman and Richie Myler all crossed as Leeds raced into an 18-0 lead inside 16 minutes at...
ESPN
NZ media comes for Ian Foster after All Blacks' defeat
New Zealand's biggest newspaper has called time on All Blacks coach Ian Foster and wants New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to axe the beleaguered coach. The many Kiwis dissatisfied with Foster may soon get their wish, with local media reporting NZR should sack him if the All Blacks lose again this weekend in South Africa.
BBC
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
Comments / 0